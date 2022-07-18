Bolsonaro says Petrobras (PETR4) will reduce profit margin: “and without interference”

Without specifying when, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assured this Friday, 15, that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will reduce its profit margin. “We don’t interfere with fuel prices, we look for alternatives. Politics cannot be profit for profit’s sake. Oil companies around the world have reduced their profit margins, that’s what we want from Petrobras. This will happen and without interference”, said the Chief Executive in a live broadcast on social networks.

as showed the broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, the government has pressured Petrobras to lower fuel prices to accompany the reduction in the barrel of Brent oil on the international market. Today, the variation in prices charged by the state-owned company is linked to the quotation abroad, criticized by Bolsonaro.

Even so, the president assured again that he will respect the company’s international price parity policy (PPI). “Petrobras has to understand that we are at war, we are not in a normal situation. And those who accuse me of creating the PPI, of dollarizing our price here, this was done in the Temer government, it was not done by me ”, he said, in the live. “Did I have to? I don’t think so, but it was done, we have to honor contracts. I can’t punch the table and say ‘I don’t want it anymore’.”

The president also asked the population to make videos at gas stations to attest to the reduction in fuel prices. “Keep the invoices, make price comparisons. Help me check it out,” he asked. The government issued a decree that obliges establishments to display on their invoices the prices charged on June 22, compared to the current values. Eight parties filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to overturn the rule, considered electoral.

In line with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Bolsonaro also stated that the Brazilian economy has recovered in ‘V’ from the economic crisis. “Experts said until recently: ‘the level of employment in Brazil will only return to that similar to the pre-pandemic in 2023’. It came back sooner and better.” Then he repeated his bet that there will be deflation in the country with the reduction of ICMS levied on fuels.

Shortly before ending the live broadcast on social media, alongside an unidentified child, Bolsonaro mourned the death of Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, aged 84. He was the great-grandson of Princess Isabel and claimed the title of “Dom” as a descendant of the former Brazilian royal family.

