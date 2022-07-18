Bolsonaro talks with Zelensky this Monday

The president did not say what will be discussed in the call with the Ukrainian leader and said that the conversation is a “state secret”.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this Monday (18.Jul.2022). However, the Chief Executive did not say what will be discussed in the call.

“Tomorrow I get a call from Zelensky, he wants to talk to me. What can I tell you, I will be on the phone, the minister and interpreter. Nobody else”, said the president in an interview with journalists this Sunday (17.Jul.2022), at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. He did not say which minister will accompany him on the call.

Bolsonaro also stated that he will give his “opinion” about the war in Ukraine if asked by Zelensky, and stressed that the content of the conversation cannot be leaked as it is a “state secret”.

“I don’t know what he’s going to say to me, Zelensky, right? But I intend to tell him what I think, if he asks me something, where we can collaborate, I’ll give my opinion, I’ll only give it if he asks”, stated.

The Chief Executive also stated that he is in advanced talks with Russia about the supply of diesel at a lower price, but did not inform the value. “How many percent I don’t know. The cheaper the better.” Bolsonaro said.