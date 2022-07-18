Boninho depends on Ivete Sangalo not to be fired from Globo

support the 247

247 – The director of Globo Boninho is in Globo’s sights for accumulating a series of failures within the channel, according to columnist Gabriel Perline, from Gente.ig. It turns out that even with some successes, the Marinhos station had a lot of headaches with many of the director’s programs.

Among them, we can mention Popstar (2017-2019), Mestre do Sabor (2019-2021), Simples Assim (2020), Casa Kalimann (2021), Zig Zag Arena (2021) and No Limite. Tá Brincando (2019), Size Familia (2019-2020) and SóTocaTop (2019-2020) in the package of programs that failed in the audience in recent years.

Even hits such as The Voice and Big Brother Brasil have been seen with different eyes by Globo executives. In fact, the best-rated programs currently recommended by Boninho are Caldeirão with Mion and Domingão with Huck.

Now, it depends on the success of the Globo director’s new program, led by Ivete Sangalo, to relieve the pressure on the professional. According to Gabriel Perline, “Pipoca da Ivete” is JB de Oliveira’s last chance.

