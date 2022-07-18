Boninho depends on Ivete’s success not to be fired from Globo | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Globe Boninho does not live his best days at Globo and has a job threatened

The glory days of JB de Oliveira, Boninho, at Globo are threatened. If before it had full autonomy to make decisions in the entertainment and reality line, now the scenario is very different. He is in the eye of the hurricane due to the failure of several projects that led to his signature. Now the ex-almighty depends on the success of Ivete Sangalo’s program to calm the top of the network and not be fired.

Since February, the column has received information about the discontent of Globo executives with Boninho’s work. A survey was carried out on the projects launched in the last five years and the number of unsuccessful programs headed by the director lit a red alert in the house. Even Big Brother Brasil came to be seen as a problem.

And all these failures are seen as losses for Globo. As much as millionaire sponsorship quotas have been sold for these programs, the negative repercussion and low ratings brought several headaches to the station.

In the package of programs developed by Boninho that failed in terms of audience are: Popstar (2017-2019), Mestre do Sabor (2019-2021), Simples Assim (2020), Casa Kalimann (2021), Zig Zag Arena (2021) and No Limit. Tá Brincando (2019), Size Familia (2019-2020) and SóTocaTop (2019-2020), who were under his care, flopped. BBB22 also enters the package.

Even the three formats of The Voice that are on the station’s schedule are no longer seen with the same excitement as before by Globo executives. Currently, the only programs under Boninho’s umbrella that are highly rated are Caldeirão with Mion and Domingão with Huck (in this program, his creative participation is practically nil).

Another proof that Boninho’s post is under threat is the promotion of Raoni Carneiro to the Globo Studios gender directorship team. The station simply created a new position, that of genre director of Varieties of the pay channels that belong to Globo. In other words, he is today the “Boninho” of Multishow, GNT, Viva, and 12 other channels. And unlike Boninho on open TV, his works have been very well evaluated.

Another warning that Globo is unhappy with Boninho is the hiring of Miguel Vala Leitão, coordinator and editor-in-chief of Big Brother in Portugal. The position he will occupy at the Marinho family station has not yet been revealed, but it is known that the new employee’s specialty is reality TV. There at TVI, his work is highly praised, mainly for having managed to transform the local Big Brother into a phenomenon of audience and international repercussion, pleasing even the Brazilian public.

As reported by journalist Alessandro Lobianco, the dismissal of Ana Furtado also shows the weakening of Boninho at Globo. And we can put in this package Andre Marques, one of his best friends and quite protected by the director in recent years.

In the first statement from the broadcaster about the changes in the É De Casa team, it was said that both would be directed to new projects, scheduled for the second semester. Boninho tried to find several ways to save them from being fired, especially his wife, but all the suggested ideas were rejected.

What Globo didn’t say clearly to Boninho is that Ivete’s Pipoca is his last chance. But in fact it is. And he knows it. So much so that in June he went to dinner at the house of the owner of a broadcaster that competed with Globo and had a very encouraging chat about work. This story I will tell better in another text.

I looked for Globo to comment on the situation of the reality boss and the answer was as follows: “Boninho is still hired by Globo. And we do not disclose contract details, nor do we comment on speculation”. I also looked for Boninho, more than a week ago, on social media and so far I have not had any response. Strong emotions are to come. Let’s follow.