Botafogo crosses São Paulo and directs the hiring of Adryelson, ex-Sport

O Botafogo is approaching the hiring of a defender. The new target is Adryelson, a former Sport player. The defender even had his bags (almost) ready for the Sao Paulobut Glorioso arrived, went through the negotiation and forwarded the deal with the 24-year-old player.

The conversations between the athlete and Tricolor were at such an advanced stage that the player even had a trip to São Paulo in order to undergo medical examinations. At the weekend, however, Botafogo arrived with better numbers and won.

Hiring a defender was one of the priorities of the Alvinegro board. Glorioso’s staff were looking for a defender with a fast profile and Adryelson fit the idea.

It will be a free contract. Adryelson terminated his contract with Sport last month due to late payment of wages and is free on the market. He will sign a three-year contract.

André Mazzuco, football director at Botafogo, led the negotiations personally. The manager dealt directly with Adryelson’s managers and convinced the player to opt for Glorioso instead of São Paulo.

The defender played for Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, last season. There, there were two goals in 29 games. In Sport, he made 155 appearances and scored on five occasions.