Botafogo x Atlético-MG: Central do Apito sees refereeing error in the play of Galo’s second goal; see the bid | football

It was the last move of the game. Atlético-MG beat Botafogo 1-0. In stoppage time, a Galo goal was disallowed after a VAR review at Nilton Santos. Atlético sleeps leader of the Brazilian, but redoubles the claim with the arbitration. Raphael Claus canceled the second goal, marking offside for Keno.

The controversy exists because of a possible penalty by the Botafogo defender in Ademir, after Hulk took a free-kick from afar, in effect, covering goalkeeper Douglas Borges (who gives a saving touch), and hitting the post. On the rebound, Ademir gets tangled up in the defender, is knocked down, and the ball is left for Keno, free, to score.

Claus pointed to the center circle, confirming Atlético’s second goal. However, VAR triggered the owner of the whistle. Ademir was not impeded. But there was the possible fault analysis on top of it. Claus did not so consider.

At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci did not agree with the arbitration decision. The analyst said that Ademir suffered a penalty. In other words, the goal should be annulled, but with the charge on the lime mark in favor of Atlético.

