Botafogo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

44

1 time Douglas Borges and Everson have not yet been required.

43

1 time NO POOSTE!!! Mariano makes a good cross from the right to the middle of the area, Zaracho deflects his head before the marker and sends the crossbar.

42

1 time Arana receives from Hulk on the left wing, crosses from below and stamps Saravia.

41

1 time Mariano launches from under the midfielder to the front of the area and Kanu hits.

40

1 time Botafogo uses speed exits well to bring danger to Everson’s goal.

39

1 time Erison pulls Botafogo to attack through the middle, but ends up knocked down from behind by Allan. card.

38

1 time The Rooster spins the ball in the offensive midfield.

37

1 time Erison takes too long to touch the ball on the left with Vincius Lopes, falls and misses a great chance for Botafogo.

36

1 time Hulk tries to clear the play in front of the area, but misses a short pass with his left-hander.

35

1 time Hulk receives from Mariano in the half-moon of the area, tries a placed kick and hits the defender.

34

1 time Wrong passes: Botafogo 3×1 Atltico.

33

1 time Hulk offside on the left wing.

32

1 time Saravia receives Sauer on the right, passes Jair and crosses on the bottom. Alonso counters.

31

1 time Igor Rabello takes down Erison and then steps on the opponent. card.

30

1 time Guilherme Arana receives a low cross on the left of the area, comes in with a left-handed kick and hits Saravia.

29

1 time Tch Tch kills counterattack while still in the attack field and receives yellow.

28

1 time DO NOT ENTER! Kanu intercepts a pass in midfield and sets up Botafogo in front. Erison invades the area on the left, hits cross, Kanu dodges a cart hindered by Rabello and she comes out softly close to the post.

27

1 time Nacho crosses from the left wing to the entrance of the area, Hulk heads weakly and sends a right.

26

1 time Botafogo grows in the match.

25

1 time DG receives on the left end and crosses from the top left-handed. Vincius Lopes climbs on the third floor and heads over.

24

1 time UUUHHH!!! Lucas Fernandes misses the right foot over the barrier and it comes out close to the goal.

23

1 time Allan receives medical care.

22

1 time DANGEROUS MISSING! Erison beats Igor Rabello in the attack, takes it towards the entrance of the area and falls after hitting Rabello’s ball. Claus v foul.

21

1 time Oyama receives in front of the area with space, hits with his right hand and sends over.

20

1 time Botafogo works the ball sideways in attack.

18

1 time UUHH! Guilherme Arana gets the leftover clean ball in front of the area, hits hard left-handed and sends it over the top.

17

1 time NO PNALTI! Claus rev confused toss in the small area and does not score a penalty. At the start of the rally, the referee had awarded a penalty, but reversed the call.

15

1 time POSSIBLE PNALTI! Claus talks on the radio and is called on the monitor for a possible touch of the arm by defender Philipe Sampaio.

14

1 time DVID AT THE THROW! VAR is looking into a penalty for defender Philipe Sampaio’s arm touch.

13

1 time AMAZING! Flying ball in the Botafogo area, Nacho stays with it on the left and crosses from below. Vargas dodges a cart, Kanu saves over the line and in the sequence, defender Philipe Sampaio stops with an open goal saving the home team.

13

1 time With an indisposition, Gatito misses Botafogo.

12

1 time Hulk leaves the area to receive in the left half, dominates with the left-handed and misses Oyama when cocking for the kick.

11

1 time In progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Fortaleza.

10

1 time Oyama forces a pass from midfield to the left of the attack towards Tch Tch and throws it wide.

9

1 time Good movement game start.

8

1 time Erison receives from Gustavo Sauer inside the area on the right, crosses low from the bottom to the inside and Igor Rabello hits.

7

1 time Nacho receives in the lateral strip of the area on the left, tries to cross from below and stamps Sampaio.

6

1 time Closed: So Paulo 2×2 Fluminense.

5

1 time Vargas tries a right foot from outside the area and sends the left of the goal.

4

1 time The young DG makes his first start at Botafogo.

3

1 time Everson goes to the edge of the area to make the defense after the release of Tch Tch.

two

1 time Lucas Fernandes tries to pass with Tch Tch on the left wing, but plays straight out.

1

1 time Botafogo wears a striped white shirt and black callus. All white athletic.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Nilton Santos!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn!

0

1 time Raphael Claus, from So Paulo, referees the game at Nilton Santos.

0

1 time Atletico defined by Antonio Mohamed: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

0

1 time Botafogo cast by Lus Castro: Douglas Borges; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG; Oyama, Tch Tch and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Vincius Lopes and Erison.

0

1 time Round results: Athletico-PR 0x0 Internacional, Flamengo 2×0 Coritiba, Ava 1×0 Santos, Cear 3×1 Corinthians and Juventude 0x0 Gois.

0

1 time Botafogo also comes from a difficult elimination in the Copa do Brasil; aggregate of 5×0 for America-MG.

0

1 time Turkish coach Mohamed takes over after midweek elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.

0

1 time With an eye on the lead, Atltico wants to win again after the draw at home against So Paulo last weekend.

0

1 time In the tenth position of the table with 21 points, Botafogo is looking to recover in the championship after losing to Cuiab in the last round.

0

1 time Hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro: 27C.