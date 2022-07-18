Botafogo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

44
Douglas Borges and Everson have not yet been required.
43
NO POOSTE!!! Mariano makes a good cross from the right to the middle of the area, Zaracho deflects his head before the marker and sends the crossbar.
42
Arana receives from Hulk on the left wing, crosses from below and stamps Saravia.
41
Mariano launches from under the midfielder to the front of the area and Kanu hits.
40
Botafogo uses speed exits well to bring danger to Everson’s goal.
39
Erison pulls Botafogo to attack through the middle, but ends up knocked down from behind by Allan. card.
38
The Rooster spins the ball in the offensive midfield.
37
Erison takes too long to touch the ball on the left with Vincius Lopes, falls and misses a great chance for Botafogo.
36
Hulk tries to clear the play in front of the area, but misses a short pass with his left-hander.
35
Hulk receives from Mariano in the half-moon of the area, tries a placed kick and hits the defender.
34
Wrong passes: Botafogo 3×1 Atltico.
33
Hulk offside on the left wing.
32
Saravia receives Sauer on the right, passes Jair and crosses on the bottom. Alonso counters.
31
Igor Rabello takes down Erison and then steps on the opponent. card.
30
Guilherme Arana receives a low cross on the left of the area, comes in with a left-handed kick and hits Saravia.
29
Tch Tch kills counterattack while still in the attack field and receives yellow.
28
DO NOT ENTER! Kanu intercepts a pass in midfield and sets up Botafogo in front. Erison invades the area on the left, hits cross, Kanu dodges a cart hindered by Rabello and she comes out softly close to the post.
27
Nacho crosses from the left wing to the entrance of the area, Hulk heads weakly and sends a right.
26
Botafogo grows in the match.
25
DG receives on the left end and crosses from the top left-handed. Vincius Lopes climbs on the third floor and heads over.
24
UUUHHH!!! Lucas Fernandes misses the right foot over the barrier and it comes out close to the goal.
23
Allan receives medical care.
22
DANGEROUS MISSING! Erison beats Igor Rabello in the attack, takes it towards the entrance of the area and falls after hitting Rabello’s ball. Claus v foul.
21
Oyama receives in front of the area with space, hits with his right hand and sends over.
20
Botafogo works the ball sideways in attack.
18
UUHH! Guilherme Arana gets the leftover clean ball in front of the area, hits hard left-handed and sends it over the top.
17
NO PNALTI! Claus rev confused toss in the small area and does not score a penalty. At the start of the rally, the referee had awarded a penalty, but reversed the call.
15
POSSIBLE PNALTI! Claus talks on the radio and is called on the monitor for a possible touch of the arm by defender Philipe Sampaio.
14
DVID AT THE THROW! VAR is looking into a penalty for defender Philipe Sampaio’s arm touch.
13
AMAZING! Flying ball in the Botafogo area, Nacho stays with it on the left and crosses from below. Vargas dodges a cart, Kanu saves over the line and in the sequence, defender Philipe Sampaio stops with an open goal saving the home team.
13
With an indisposition, Gatito misses Botafogo.
12
Hulk leaves the area to receive in the left half, dominates with the left-handed and misses Oyama when cocking for the kick.
11
In progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Fortaleza.
10
Oyama forces a pass from midfield to the left of the attack towards Tch Tch and throws it wide.
9
Good movement game start.
8
Erison receives from Gustavo Sauer inside the area on the right, crosses low from the bottom to the inside and Igor Rabello hits.
7
Nacho receives in the lateral strip of the area on the left, tries to cross from below and stamps Sampaio.
6
Closed: So Paulo 2×2 Fluminense.
5
Vargas tries a right foot from outside the area and sends the left of the goal.
4
The young DG makes his first start at Botafogo.
3
Everson goes to the edge of the area to make the defense after the release of Tch Tch.
two
Lucas Fernandes tries to pass with Tch Tch on the left wing, but plays straight out.
1
Botafogo wears a striped white shirt and black callus. All white athletic.
0
Roll the ball at Nilton Santos!
0
Teams on the lawn!
0
Raphael Claus, from So Paulo, referees the game at Nilton Santos.
0
Atletico defined by Antonio Mohamed: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.
0
Botafogo cast by Lus Castro: Douglas Borges; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG; Oyama, Tch Tch and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Vincius Lopes and Erison.
0
Round results: Athletico-PR 0x0 Internacional, Flamengo 2×0 Coritiba, Ava 1×0 Santos, Cear 3×1 Corinthians and Juventude 0x0 Gois.
0
Botafogo also comes from a difficult elimination in the Copa do Brasil; aggregate of 5×0 for America-MG.
0
Turkish coach Mohamed takes over after midweek elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.
0
With an eye on the lead, Atltico wants to win again after the draw at home against So Paulo last weekend.
0
In the tenth position of the table with 21 points, Botafogo is looking to recover in the championship after losing to Cuiab in the last round.
0
Hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro: 27C.
0
Good evening! From 18:00, the ball rolls to Botafogo and Atltico-MG for the 17th round of the Brazilian.