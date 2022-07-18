Botafogo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Botafogo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes 4 Views

  • 44
    1 time

    Douglas Borges and Everson have not yet been required.

  • 43
    1 time

    NO POOSTE!!! Mariano makes a good cross from the right to the middle of the area, Zaracho deflects his head before the marker and sends the crossbar.

  • 42
    1 time

    Arana receives from Hulk on the left wing, crosses from below and stamps Saravia.

  • 41
    1 time

    Mariano launches from under the midfielder to the front of the area and Kanu hits.

  • 40
    1 time

    Botafogo uses speed exits well to bring danger to Everson’s goal.

  • 39
    1 time

    Erison pulls Botafogo to attack through the middle, but ends up knocked down from behind by Allan. card.

  • 38
    1 time

    The Rooster spins the ball in the offensive midfield.

  • 37
    1 time

    Erison takes too long to touch the ball on the left with Vincius Lopes, falls and misses a great chance for Botafogo.

  • 36
    1 time

    Hulk tries to clear the play in front of the area, but misses a short pass with his left-hander.

  • 35
    1 time

    Hulk receives from Mariano in the half-moon of the area, tries a placed kick and hits the defender.

  • 34
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Botafogo 3×1 Atltico.

  • 33
    1 time

    Hulk offside on the left wing.

  • 32
    1 time

    Saravia receives Sauer on the right, passes Jair and crosses on the bottom. Alonso counters.

  • 31
    1 time

    Igor Rabello takes down Erison and then steps on the opponent. card.

  • 30
    1 time

    Guilherme Arana receives a low cross on the left of the area, comes in with a left-handed kick and hits Saravia.

  • 29
    1 time

    Tch Tch kills counterattack while still in the attack field and receives yellow.

  • 28
    1 time

    DO NOT ENTER! Kanu intercepts a pass in midfield and sets up Botafogo in front. Erison invades the area on the left, hits cross, Kanu dodges a cart hindered by Rabello and she comes out softly close to the post.

  • 27
    1 time

    Nacho crosses from the left wing to the entrance of the area, Hulk heads weakly and sends a right.

  • 26
    1 time

    Botafogo grows in the match.

  • 25
    1 time

    DG receives on the left end and crosses from the top left-handed. Vincius Lopes climbs on the third floor and heads over.

  • 24
    1 time

    UUUHHH!!! Lucas Fernandes misses the right foot over the barrier and it comes out close to the goal.

  • 23
    1 time

    Allan receives medical care.

  • 22
    1 time

    DANGEROUS MISSING! Erison beats Igor Rabello in the attack, takes it towards the entrance of the area and falls after hitting Rabello’s ball. Claus v foul.

  • 21
    1 time

    Oyama receives in front of the area with space, hits with his right hand and sends over.

  • 20
    1 time

    Botafogo works the ball sideways in attack.

  • 18
    1 time

    UUHH! Guilherme Arana gets the leftover clean ball in front of the area, hits hard left-handed and sends it over the top.

  • 17
    1 time

    NO PNALTI! Claus rev confused toss in the small area and does not score a penalty. At the start of the rally, the referee had awarded a penalty, but reversed the call.

  • 15
    1 time

    POSSIBLE PNALTI! Claus talks on the radio and is called on the monitor for a possible touch of the arm by defender Philipe Sampaio.

  • 14
    1 time

    DVID AT THE THROW! VAR is looking into a penalty for defender Philipe Sampaio’s arm touch.

  • 13
    1 time

    AMAZING! Flying ball in the Botafogo area, Nacho stays with it on the left and crosses from below. Vargas dodges a cart, Kanu saves over the line and in the sequence, defender Philipe Sampaio stops with an open goal saving the home team.

  • 13
    1 time

    With an indisposition, Gatito misses Botafogo.

  • 12
    1 time

    Hulk leaves the area to receive in the left half, dominates with the left-handed and misses Oyama when cocking for the kick.

  • 11
    1 time

    In progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Fortaleza.

  • 10
    1 time

    Oyama forces a pass from midfield to the left of the attack towards Tch Tch and throws it wide.

  • 9
    1 time

    Good movement game start.

  • 8
    1 time

    Erison receives from Gustavo Sauer inside the area on the right, crosses low from the bottom to the inside and Igor Rabello hits.

  • 7
    1 time

    Nacho receives in the lateral strip of the area on the left, tries to cross from below and stamps Sampaio.

  • 6
    1 time

    Closed: So Paulo 2×2 Fluminense.

  • 5
    1 time

    Vargas tries a right foot from outside the area and sends the left of the goal.

  • 4
    1 time

    The young DG makes his first start at Botafogo.

  • 3
    1 time

    Everson goes to the edge of the area to make the defense after the release of Tch Tch.

  • two
    1 time

    Lucas Fernandes tries to pass with Tch Tch on the left wing, but plays straight out.

  • 1
    1 time

    Botafogo wears a striped white shirt and black callus. All white athletic.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Nilton Santos!

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn!

  • 0
    1 time

    Raphael Claus, from So Paulo, referees the game at Nilton Santos.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atletico defined by Antonio Mohamed: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Botafogo cast by Lus Castro: Douglas Borges; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG; Oyama, Tch Tch and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Vincius Lopes and Erison.

  • 0
    1 time

    Round results: Athletico-PR 0x0 Internacional, Flamengo 2×0 Coritiba, Ava 1×0 Santos, Cear 3×1 Corinthians and Juventude 0x0 Gois.

  • 0
    1 time

    Botafogo also comes from a difficult elimination in the Copa do Brasil; aggregate of 5×0 for America-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Turkish coach Mohamed takes over after midweek elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    With an eye on the lead, Atltico wants to win again after the draw at home against So Paulo last weekend.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the tenth position of the table with 21 points, Botafogo is looking to recover in the championship after losing to Cuiab in the last round.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro: 27C.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good evening! From 18:00, the ball rolls to Botafogo and Atltico-MG for the 17th round of the Brazilian.

    • About Abhishek Pratap

    Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

    Check Also

    Minister orders PF to investigate film ‘A Fúria’, which simulates attack on Bolsonaro

    Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, calls for investigation into video that went viral on social …

    © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved