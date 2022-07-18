Brazil lost almost a state of Rio in native vegetation in 3 years

Between 2019 and 2021, Brazil lost an area of ​​42,000 km² of native vegetation, which is equivalent to almost an entire state of Rio de Janeiro. The data is in the Annual Report on Deforestation in Brazil, by MapBiomas, released today.

According to the document, in 2021 there was an increase of 20% compared to the previous year, with 16,557 km² destroyed. Of every four km² deforested in Brazil last year, one was in the state of Pará (see detailed data below).

“With a daily average of 191 new events, the area of ​​deforestation per day in 2021 was 4,536 hectares — or 189 hectares per hour,” reads the report’s summary.

The study used as a basis the 69,796 deforestation alerts in 2021 made by Deter (Deforestation Detection System in Real Time), from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), across the country. When crossing data with protected areas, authorizations and CARs (rural environmental cadastre), MapBiomas found irregularities in 98.6% of deforestation cases.

The analysis showed that 77% of the total deforested area is in rural properties registered in the CAR. “This means that, in at least 3/4 of deforestation, it is possible to find a person responsible”, says MapBiomas.

In all, there were 59,181 properties with deforestation detected in the country in 2021 —0.9% of rural properties registered in the CAR until last year. Of these, 19,000 are repeat offenders.

Regarding activities that deforest the most, for the first time the report contains the specification of sectors, which confirms agriculture as the one that most destroys native vegetation in the country.

Sectors responsible for deforestation in 2019-2021:

Agriculture – 97.8%

Mining – 0.6%

Urban expansion – 0.2%

Mining – 0.1%

Others – 1.3%

Cattle are seen near an illegal fire in the Amazon in Lábrea, Amazonas, on September 15, 2021 Image: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

A fact that calls attention is that, in the last three years, there has been an increase in deforestation in all land tenure categories, except for Indigenous Lands. For the MapBiomas researchers, this “reinforces the importance of these territories for environmental preservation”.

In 2021:

69.5% of the deforested area was on private properties;

19.9% ​​in public areas;

5.3% in protected areas;

3.6% in conservation units;

1.7% in Indigenous Lands;

Amazon remains the most affected

The report’s numbers indicate that the Amazon was the one that lost the most native vegetation in Brazil in the last three years. In all, 977 thousand hectares of forest were destroyed last year, 15% more than the 851 thousand deforested in 2020 – which had already represented a 10% increase compared to 2019.

In the Amazon alone, 1.9 hectares were deforested per minute — which is equivalent to about 18 trees per second.

Ranking of biomes with the most deforestation (2019-2021):

Amazon – 26 thousand km²

Cerrado – 13.2 thousand km²

Caatinga – 1.9 thousand km²

Pantanal – 659 km²

Atlantic Forest – 643 km²

Pampas – 43 km²

Deforestation is one of the hallmarks of the Cerrado today Image: Agência Brasil

Despite being half of the total destroyed compared to the Amazon, the case of the Cerrado was seen by researchers as out of the loop. “Although the Cerrado has a participation of only 9.9% in the total number of alerts, the total deforested area represents almost a third of the total (30.2%)”, he says.

Deforestation peaks occur in different periods, according to the vegetation, says the report: in the Cerrado, it happened in the first half of May; in the Amazon, in the second week of July; in the Atlantic Forest and Pantanal, in August; and in the pampas in October.

Regarding the states, Pará was the most affected in absolute numbers. The five states with the most deforestation accounted for 55% of all vegetation destroyed in 2021.

Are they:

Pará – 409 thousand hectares

Amazonas – 194 thousand hectares

Mato Grosso – 189 hectares

Maranhão – 167 thousand hectares

Bahia – 152 thousand hectares

Members of Prevfogo, from Ibama, fight fire in Novo Progresso, Pará Image: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The document also says that, in the analyzed period, the environmental control bodies to contain illegal deforestation (Ibama and ICMBio) only reached, until May of this year, only 2.4% of deforestation and 10.5% of the deforested area identified between 2019 and 2021.

“To solve the problem of illegality, it is necessary to attack impunity. The risk of being penalized and held accountable for the illegal destruction of native vegetation must be real and properly perceived by environmental offenders”, says Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of MapBiomas, in a statement.

For this, he emphasizes that it would be necessary to act on three fronts. “It is necessary to ensure that all deforestation is detected and reported; that all illegal deforestation receives accountability and punishment of offenders; and that the offender does not benefit from the illegally deforested area and receives some type of penalty”, he concludes.