Brazil records 55 new deaths from Covid; moving average is up | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (17) 55 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 675,408 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 250 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 17% indicating uptrend.

Acre, Santa Catarina, Amapá, Rondônia and Mato Grosso do Sul did not register any deaths from the disease. Acre also did not register new cases. The states of Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Maranhão, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and the Federal District did not publish an update on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 13,065 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,296,780 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 57,6451% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (8 states): MT, AP, AL, BA, PB, PE, PI, SE

MT, AP, AL, BA, PB, PE, PI, SE In stability (9 states): PR, RS, ES, SP, MS, AM, PA, RO, RN

PR, RS, ES, SP, MS, AM, PA, RO, RN Falling (4 states): SC, GO, AC, CE

SC, GO, AC, CE Did not disclose (5 states and the DF): RR, DF, RJ, MA, TO, MG

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).