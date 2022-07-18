Brazilian Economy in the Second Semester: What to Expect

High inflation, rising interest rates, elections in sight. We are already halfway through the year, and people want to know what to expect from the economy and investments until the end of 2022. What are the experts’ projections? The matter was addressed on Tuesday (5) in the program Investimento Ao Vivo, from the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, in partnership with the UOL.
According to Luís Nuin, an analyst at Levante, the next crop of company results may bring some more indication of this scenario.
Watch the full program and check out all the analysis made by the experts. He also answered questions about investments. Investimento ao Vivo is broadcast fortnightly on the homepage of UOL, UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is available for anyone who wants to delve deeper into the topics.
Bill may come heavy in 2023 Nuin says that it is necessary to try to measure how much benefit packages, such as the PEC Kamikaze, nickname given by the opposition to the PEC dos Auxílios, will help to alleviate inflation.
But either way, these benefits are short-term measures that will take effect in 2023, he says. “In 2023, the heaviest bill comes,” he declares.
Selic should continue with double digits in 2023 Nuin says that the basic interest rate, the Selic, should remain in the double-digit range in 2023. “We still have a double-digit Selic rate throughout 2023, largely in view of inflation. The Copom [Comitê de Política Monetária] is being very optimistic in the inflation projections”, says Enrico Cozzolino, head of analysis at Levante.
Cozzolino explains that the country’s monetary policy tries to raise interest rates, trying to solve fiscal policy problems that have nowhere to draw resources. “The Central Bank tries to do the job, pushing these interest rates higher, trying to reduce inflation. But we have an Executive and a Legislative branch opening the safe, giving benefits to reduce the impact of inflation. You have two opposing forces. Fiscal policy is an ice cube, and the Central Bank has a dish towel, the kind that are sold at the lighthouse”, he says.
What to do with investments? Faced with this scenario of rising interest rates and high inflation, Cozzolino says that, in fixed income, CDBs, bonds linked to inflation, end up being interesting, so you don’t lose purchasing power. In variable income, according to Cozzolino, it is worth investing in more defensive and predictable sectors. Retail, for example, will be left out or have a smaller share in its investment portfolio.
Don’t just look at one asset class For Nuin, in an investment strategy, it is not recommended to discard or consider just one asset class. According to him, there are good options, whether in fixed income, in variable income, either via shares, or via real estate funds.
