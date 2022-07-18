Brazilian triplet: Bia, Debinha and Adriana use Copa América for better chemistry in attack | Brazilian Team

In Colombia, it has already become a triplet, according to local journalists. The offensive movement of the Brazilian team has been based on three names: Bia Zaneratto, Debinha and Adriana. Together, they add up to seven goals in the Copa América. The Palmeiras striker mentions that the important thing is to have a sequence in the team, even so that the rapport is natural between them and more goals emerge.

– It is important for us to continue training together so that this interaction flows more and more and within the match we can develop our best. Today we managed to make good pass exchanges, including Debinha, Bia, Adriana, especially the ones in the last third and that’s what makes the difference for us to score goals – said Bia Zaneratto.

1 of 1 Debinha, Adriana and Bia Zaneratto command the team’s attack — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF Debinha, Adriana and Bia Zaneratto command the team’s attack — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

But, even with the positive balance in the attack, the technique Pia Sundhage is still not satisfied with the creation sector in front. The coach often mentions that it is necessary to have patience to rotate the ball and not rush into the final third of the field. And socks have played an important role at that moment.

– We’ve been working a lot with the open socks to create the game, have more patience. So that we don’t want to go in from the side and finish. Have the patience to run the game a little, suffer the marking and then have the initiative of the attack, start the creation of the attack and finish in goal. That’s basically what we’re training, adjusting more this offensive issue that these games will ask us to be more offensive. It’s what we’ve been training the most because the defensive part is already more organized, it has more structure and now it’s this creation for the final third – says Bia Zaneratto.

Another word always used by the coach is intensity. Along with it, knowing how to move with and without the ball to open spaces in the opposing defense. The possibility makes Brazil create more and thus also choose the right moment to strike.

– It mainly asks for our intensity of play both with the ball and without the ball. I think that’s what makes the opponent move and open spaces. Everything she asks for is always aimed at that. Intensity, move the ball, move without the ball. And one thing she’s been hitting a lot is our power of decision. Improve our decision-making, especially in the final third of the field, so that we have possession of the ball and create goal situations – guarantees Antonia, who has been guided by Pia to always support in front, a characteristic she acquired when she played as a right-back.

The combination of characteristics has worked well for Brazil. Bia Zaneratto used her body again to make the turn on top of the mark. With that, he has already distributed assists against Argentina and Uruguay. The bet is on continuity.

– Pia and Lillie have been talking to me a lot that I’ve done it well and to keep doing it. Even this up-and-go spin with just one touch I can get my teammates in front of the goal. It’s just keep going. We know that everything is a continuity. We are having this opportunity to put the same team at least in the attack to have this connection that is important. Everything is moving forward so that we can perform our best on the field – says Bia Zaneratto.