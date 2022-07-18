





Bride can’t call Uber and takes a ride with stranger Photo: Playback/TikTok

The delay of a bride was once considered something traditional and even expected, but in the 21st century many factors can interfere with the bride arriving at the Church on time. A woman in London needed the help of a complete stranger to get to the altar and the reason for the delay was the difficulty in getting an Uber.

Marksteen Adamson, the hero of the day, shared the unusual story on his Tik Tok account. He was driving through the English capital when he saw a bride with her long white dress and bouquet of flowers waiting on the sidewalk. “She looked confused and nervous. I started filming because I thought it would be a great scene to see her cross the street in her full outfit. She saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing,” said the driver.

Three taxis had canceled the Anastasia, bride’s name, and she was already 45 minutes late for the ceremony. Seeing the man filming her, she had no doubts and asked for a ride. Marksteen accepted.

“She asked if I could give her and her friends a ride (she was with her sister and a friend) so they jumped in my car and I took her to church. In our short time together, we had a lot of quick conversations about everything. After I left her, I heard the organ play and I knew everything was going to be okay. It was a beautiful sunny day.”

See the video!