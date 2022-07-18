Bruce Dickinson swears at fan at Iron Maiden concert in Greece

Iron Maiden’s concert in Athens, Greece, held last Saturday (16), had a moment of exaltation on the part of vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

It all started when the band was playing the song “The Number of the Beast” and a fan decided to light a flare in the crowd. It was enough for the singer to abandon the performance and say:

“To the asshole with the flare f*cking, I have to sing here. Your FDP. Greek asshole. Everything is fine. I have to fucking sing. Everything is fine. fuck it.”

Then Bruce even leaves the stage, although he resumes singing. A few seconds passed and the situation returned to normal.

The episode was recorded on video and can be seen below.

Bruce Dickinson gets angry in Greece

Iron Maiden in Brazil

Iron Maiden resumed the Legacy of the Beast tour in May, starting with the European leg. The band had suspended the schedule because of the pandemic. In the meantime, the new studio album “Senjutsu” came out. Thus, musicians from the disc were added to the tour’s setlist, which aims to promote the eponymous game for mobile platforms.

The group passes through Brazil again between the end of August and the beginning of September. Here are the dates:

08/27 – Curitiba (Paulo Leminski Quarry)

08/30 – Ribeirão Preto (Eurobike Arena)

09/02 – Rio de Janeiro (Rock in Rio)

09/04 – São Paulo (Morumbi Stadium)

Avatar will be the opening act, except at Rock in Rio, when Iron Maiden plays on the Mundo Stage with Dream Theater, Gojira and Sepultura with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra.

*Photo of the article: John McMurtrie / publicity