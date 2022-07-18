Bruna Marquezine appears for the first time on the recording set of “Besouro Azul”

Bruna Marquezine during Paris Fashion Week, in France (Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage)

Bruna Marquezine is about to make his Hollywood debut in “Blue Beetle”, a super-production adapted from the DC comics, and on his social networks he shared the first image of the film’s recordings, which ended last June.

In the image, which was deleted by the actress a while later, Bruna appears tied up by cables next to Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”), who plays the production’s titular character, and some members of the “Blue Beetle” crew.

In the story, Bruna will be the female protagonist, pennywho is also the romantic interest of Jaime Reyessecret identity of the Blue Beetle. the actresses Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”) and Susan Sarandon (“Thelma & Louise”) and the actors Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and George Lopez (“Saint George”) are also in the cast.

Pointed nose?

Natalia Kleincreator and producer of “Maldives”, Netflix’s new national series, defended Bruna Marquezine after the actress was accused of being unsympathetic during the recordings of the series by journalist Valmir Moratelli, from the magazine LOOK.

According to the text, published in the latest edition of the vehicle, Bruna would be treated as “the star of Hollywood”, for being in the cast of “Besouro Azul: “I didn’t say ‘good morning’ or ‘thank you’ and only left the dressing room to record, always face down… closed, because ugly is impossible”, wrote the journalist.

On Twitter, Klein, who also acted with Bruna in the episodes of the production, shared the publication and mocked the criticism of the actress: “Wow, super nose up when she took boxes of good chocolate to EVERYONE ON THE TEAM on the last day of filming. Horrible. When the chocolate ran out I was really offended,” she wrote.