Bruna Marquezine makes a mistake, posts a behind-the-scenes photo of the film in which she will be the protagonist and asks followers not to share

The photo was for a short time on the actress’s social network, but it was enough for it to be shared by followers.

Actress Bruna Marquezine left her followers euphoric this Sunday (17), by posting a photo in which she appears behind the scenes of the recording of the movie Besouro Azul, from DC Comics. The problem is that the filming is still being treated with secrecy by the producer of the feature. Realizing the mistake, Marquezine deleted the photo and asked that the image not be shared.

Despite having been in the story for a short time, it was enough for the photo to gain prominence on the internet and it became the subject of the moment on Twitter. Some fans commented on the beauty of the actress, who will be one of the protagonists of the film. Others were concerned that the banned photo was being shared on social media, contrary to the actress’s request.

“It seems that Bruna Marquezine posted Jenny’s look in blue beetle by accident and couldn’t disclose it…”, thought a follower. “Our Jessica Jones from DC, is Brazilian”, celebrated a follower. “People delete Bruna Marquezine’s photo behind the scenes of the movie “blue beetle” the photo could not be leaked!!!”, warned another. “Bruna Marquezine’s look in blue beetle, oh my,” praised an internet user.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle is scheduled to be released in American theaters in August 2023. Despite not being a well-known hero of DC, the most die-hard comic book fans know Blue Beetle well. This was one of the biggest reasons for DC fans who don’t know the comics very well, to be impressed by the superhero movie’s promotion.