Bruno and Dom case: see exclusive images of the re-enactment of the crime in Vale do Javari | Fantastic

Jefferson da Silva Lima, one of the confessed murderers, agreed to collaborate with the experts as long as his image was preserved. Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, who also confessed his involvement, declined to participate in the reconstruction with the expertise of the Federal Police, at the end of June. Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother, denies the accusations. The three are in preventive detention..

The crime took place in Vale do Javari, which is in Amazonas, on the border with Peru.

The investigation concluded that Bruno Pereira was murdered for fighting illegal fishing on indigenous lands in Vale do Javari.. According to the police, Bruno and Amarildo had a history of fights and threats because the indigenist used to seize shipments of Amarildo fish taken from indigenous reserves. Because the crime was related to indigenous issues, the case was now handled by the Federal Court.

The suspects’ confessions were not considered sufficient to answer all questions of the investigation. That’s where expertise came in..

In the reenactment, Jefferson showed how he fired the first shots towards Dom and Bruno’s boat. According to investigations, Bruno reacted after being hit by the first shot.. The indigenist had traveled with a duly registered pistol and was carrying a weapon.

In the re-enactment, Jefferson counts how many shots Bruno managed to fire even though he was wounded. At the Federal Police laboratory in Brasília, experts reproduced the shots fired by Bruno. And they concluded that Jefferson’s version of the indigenist’s reaction is consistent with what was found by the crime scene investigation.

After the first shot fired by Jefferson against the boat, Amarildo also fired and hit Dom Phillips in the back. The expertise concluded that the English journalist died instantly..

When he was hit for the second time, Bruno Pereira stopped shooting and lost control of the boat, which went to the right bank of the Itaquaí River, and even broke through the vegetation. Amarildo and Jefferson approached. Bruno was still alive.

Bruno was killed with three shots, and Bishop Phillips common.

After killing the journalist and the indigenist, the criminals separated. Jefferson used sandbags to try to sink the boat. And Amarildo asked for help from friends and relatives who live in a community that is close to the crime scene.

Amarildo refused to participate in the reconstitutionbut confessed to participating in the murder in a videotaped statement.

On the day of the crime, the killers also burned the bodies of Dom and Bruno.. On June 6, the day after the executions, Jefferson and Amarildo returned to the crime scene and burned the bodies a second time, before hiding the bodies.

In the reconstitution, the expertise used two dolls, and the policemen pretended to be those involved in the crime.

During the investigation, a man known as Colombia took the initiative to go to the Federal Police in Tabatinga to say he had no connection with the murders. His name was mentioned as a possible suspect. But during the deposition, he presented three false identity documents, was arrested in the act and to this day the police do not know his real name.

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira and Colombia are held in the Federal Police prison in Manaus. According to the PF, Jefferson da Silva Lima and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother, will be transferred by the end of this week. The PF is investigating Colombia’s participation in the murders because he is suspected of leading an illegal fishing gang that operates in indigenous areas in the Atalaia do Norte region, and Bruno Pereira fought and denounced this type of crime.

