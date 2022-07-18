Bruno Spindel reveals obsessions and backstage to keep the team on another level in the new window

In the last four years, Flamengo has been a real marathon in the life of Bruno Spindel. A triathlete until the age of 22, when he stopped due to a severe herniated disc, the executive uses the expertise he acquired in the financial market to maintain the reputation achieved by the rubro-negro in the market. With the opening of the transfer window today and the continuous search for reinforcements, expectations about the performance of the carioca born in Leme grow:

— You have to be able to make Flamengo champion always, it’s no use just one year. There are goals to not put the club at risk, but the objective is to be efficient, aggressive, to win titles – he says.

The shy manner reveals a tireless negotiator. At the table, the 46-year-old director, who has his first football experience at Flamengo, has a skittish profile with numbers, and usually makes the other club and the athlete give in, making sure that the red-black will honor the combined.

— We prefer to have more fatigue in discussions than to make commitments that we cannot fulfill, with manager and player. Going to the end, negotiating, to reach a term that the club can honor, instead of promising and not knowing how to pay – he says. “That reputation took a lot of work to build, and we know how valuable it is. It became an asset.

collections at home

That’s how Flamengo reached the agreement with Everton Cebolinha, and it will also be with Wendel and Wallace, the targets of the moment.

Dedication to self is rare during the transfer window season. Recently, Bruno resorted to drugs to lose weight. His athlete background and stressful routine lead him to eat, according to himself, up to four courses in a meal. In the last medical exams, however, everything was in order. More than the demand from Flamengo fans, the director also listens at home. The woman, who is a journalist, was a synchronized swimmer. Despite understanding the need, she is a little uncomfortable when football vice president Marcos Braz calls at dawn. The relationship between the two became key to the success of the operations.

— Braz and I are talking all the time, all day, 50 times a day, 3 am, 4 am. Call anytime, very open, direct, no frills. Tell each other what to say. We complete each other — says Spindel, who in the division of tasks is more focused on the details of the contracts.

— Everything related to management is what I am most qualified to do, apart from commitment. There is no time, there is no day. You have to give up a lot. People have no idea how tough it is in terms of time availability. My family suffers, but they support me, it’s even surprising, it makes me emotional.

An engineer by training, Bruno worked from 1998 to 2012 in the financial market, and was a partner in an investment fund before being called to market Flamengo. He grew up within the club, became CEO and, in the current management, came the invitation to football, on his birthday, in January 2019.

Inspiration in Nadal

Since then, he has become the guardian of the budget. Before that, involvement with sport existed, but no football. Spindel played volleyball and tennis, as well as running and cycling. So much so that his biggest inspiration is a court athlete obsessed with winning.

“Nadal is an example of everything you can strive for for excellence. I think this side of his resilience, professionalism, commitment, mental strength is very cool. That to me is inspiring,” he reveals.

In the scarce free time, Bruno does not resort to tennis. He tries to run, sometimes very early, at Ninho do Urubu, when the athletes still haven’t arrived. One of the executive’s concerns in office is to respect the space of his subordinates.

“I don’t mix. If it’s a time when there’s no training there, I arrive at 6:30 am, there’s no one in the CT, just Deni (massage). This is a special guy, he works hard — says the director, attentive to each call during the conversation that precedes the opening of the transfer window:

— This is the most uncertain time on the agenda. It is now available 24 hours, seven days a week. I can be here, ring the phone, go out, get my suitcase, go to Galeão and go.