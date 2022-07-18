Caldeirão: Suzana Pires participates in the painting ‘Toque a Caixa’ and despairs in the live

This afternoon, July 16, another episode of ‘Caldeirão’ aired, a program hosted by Marcos Mion, and one of this Saturday’s special guests was Suzana Pires. Her participation was marked by laughter and a lot of despair in the painting ‘Toque a Caixa’.

The dynamics of the game are simple: the guest artist is blindfolded and challenged to put his hand inside a box, the contents of which he does not know. The trick is that he alone has no idea what’s inside, as the audience and the presenter can see the box’s theme.

Afraid of “everything that crawls”, Susana already started the first test very tense and without knowing what she would find ahead. As soon as Mion led her, she braked and already declared: “I’m going to piss myself all over”.

Soon after, the presenter hinted that in the next test there was something crawling. The actress soon realized what it was about and fired: “You know what my fear stop is, right?”. Amid laughter, Marcos distracted her from the subject, leaving the subject unspoken.

“But you’re going to have to put your glasses on now and you’re going to have to face it because you’re a woman of fiber, a woman of bullshit,” Mion encouraged. Soon, she mustered up her courage and put her hand inside the box. Inside there were snails and in the next 45 seconds, Suzana could barely touch the animals.

Suzanna Pires is hired by Disney to produce a series written by the actress herself

After Globo turned down several of the artist’s projects, Suzana Pires was hired by Disney to produce a series written by herself. That’s right! Filming is scheduled to begin in 2023 and the series will be available on Star+ streaming.

According to the author of the work, the script will mix drama and comedy by showing the life story of a female protagonist. Although brief, this was the only synopsis released by Pires.

Disney said that the auditions for the cast of the series will only start in the last quarter of 2022. At first, Susana will not act in the story and will be credited only as the author of the plot.

