Camilla de Lucas opines on ex-BBBs making soap operas

After she left “BBB”, Camilla de Lucas, now 27, was one of those who followed her career in Globo’s entertainment. The influencer even hosted a talk show in the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, and already plans to pursue an acting career.

It is worth remembering that, for a short period, it was announced that she would present the “BBB – A Eliminação” (Multishow) of “BBB 22”, a role that ended up with Ana Clara.

“It’s not TV, but it’s acting,” he told Quem magazine about his next project. “It was my first contact with the studio and I was delighted (…) When I decided to do it, I saw that the next step would be the study, and the invitations kept coming.”

Faced with criticisms such as those made recently when Jade Picon began to be quoted for “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera written by Glória Perez, Camilla says that she believes there is a prejudice against former reality show participants. But she sees a way.

“I think that some actors have prejudice against ex-BBBs, yes. But we only overcome prejudice by showing the quality of work, regardless of their profession”, he said.

“It could be a manager who wants to act. If he prepares himself and has talent and quality, everything is fine. But I think it’s very important to study, because I know that there are people who have dedicated themselves for many years to this career.”