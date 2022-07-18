Can Brazil fall into Russia’s energy trap?

President Jair Bolsonaro said last week that Brazil is negotiating with Russia to buy cheap diesel. In theory, this could help reduce inflation and alleviate pressure on food prices in an election year. But would the Russian discount really make a difference in the Brazilian economy? And, if it does, would it not put Brazil in a situation of dependence on Moscow, as happened with Germany and European countries in relation to gas?

The Wargames column spoke with experts in the field to try to answer these questions. But first it is necessary to understand how the diesel issue gained importance in Brazil.

Fuel prices have been rising worldwide due to factors such as the attempt to transition energy from fossil fuels to renewable sources and the post-pandemic economic recovery. Finally came the attempt by Western powers to embargo Russian oil to contain the invasion of Ukraine.

The Brazilian government has set a maximum rate for charging ICMS on fuel. The price of gasoline dropped at the pumps, but diesel was not so affected, as it already had a low rate, according to economist Luciano Losekann, from the Fluminense Federal University.

At the same time, Europe started to stock diesel as a way to lessen the impact of the Russian hydrocarbon embargo attempt and the United States increased consumption. All this has driven up the price of diesel on the global market.

This also affected prices in the Brazilian market, as around 30% of the diesel consumed in the country comes from abroad – mainly from the Gulf of Mexico and, in some cases, from the Middle East. The value of a liter rose almost 60% in one year, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency.

“Raising the price of diesel in Brazil is threatening to the cost of food, because most food in the country is transported by trucks,” said analyst Emanuel Pessoa, a doctor in economic law at the University of São Paulo.

Since the beginning of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, Moscow has been selling oil and its derivatives at below-market prices to countries such as India and China. India even got a discount of US$ 30 per barrel. Brazil’s idea is to take advantage of the opportunity generated by the crisis and buy cheap diesel from Russia.

But what would be the real impact on the Brazilian economy?

It is not yet known what would be the value of the discount offered by the government of Vladimir Putin. Therefore, analysts are divided on the possibility of the measure having a significant impact on inflation.

According to Losekann, Brazil could not simply “turn the key” and suddenly replace all imports from the United States and Arab countries with Russian diesel.

This is because of contracts and technical issues related to product specifications. According to him, the diesel market is less liquid, or versatile, than the crude oil market.

In addition, it may be difficult to find intermediaries to facilitate the transactions, as many companies involved in the import process are afraid of being sanctioned by the United States.

Another possibility is that the discount is lost because of the high costs of transporting diesel from the other side of the world. Or even if the savings are absorbed by the distribution networks before reaching the pumps.

Therefore, in Losekann’s opinion, the most likely scenario is that Brazil will start importing diesel from Russia, however, in a limited volume. Thus, it is unlikely that the maneuver will generate a very significant impact on inflation.

Pessoa said that only part of the Russian discount should be lost along the way. Depending on the price set by Vladimir Putin’s government, the reduction in value can indeed reach the consumer’s pocket.

“The discount is not lost 100% on the way. If Brazil bought fuel 20% cheaper, it doesn’t mean it will be 20% cheaper at the pump, but something stays”, he said.

In the opinion of Armando Cavanha, a consultant specializing in oil and gas at PUC-Rio, it is likely that Russian diesel will arrive in Brazil at a price similar to that practiced by Petrobras – which has adopted prices a little lower than those on the market. International. The positive side would be the diversification of import sources.

refineries

But we cannot totally rule out the hypothesis that the discount offered by Russia is based on geopolitical interests. The barrier of transport costs, in theory, could also be overcome with the use of Russian oil tankers – not subject to Western sanctions.

If this is the case, it is conceivable that diesel will arrive in Brazil at a price well below the market.

Before finishing this text, I discussed this possibility with some readers on Twitter. Some of them came up with the following solution: Brazil could benefit from cheap diesel from Russia for a while, until it has more refineries and no longer depends on importing the product.

According to Cavanha, this hypothesis is unlikely. Brazil is currently trying to privatize part of Petrobras’ 14 refineries. The country would hardly find investors interested in building more refineries in Brazil, because of the energy transition process to clean sources.

“The refining process gives a small profit margin compared to oil extraction. So refineries have to run for 20 or 30 years to pay off the investment,” he said.

Furthermore, according to him, it is healthy for the country to import part of its diesel needs. This is because, if there is a problem with national production, the country already has suppliers and runs less risk of running out of the product.

Energy dependence

In the 1970s, Germany decided to start importing natural gas from the then Soviet Union, attracted by attractive prices. At the time, NATO (Western Military Alliance) warned the German government about the risk of the country becoming dependent on Russian energy. At the time, Norbert Plesser, the then head of the German government’s gas department, responded that the country would never depend on Russia to provide more than 10% of its gas needs.

In addition to benefiting from attractive prices, Germany believed at the time that increasing trade was the best way to make the Soviet Union less autocratic and more dependent on manufactured goods from Europe.

But recently, a similar warning about dependence on Russian gas was given by the administration of former President Donald Trump to Germans.

However, when Russia invaded Ukraine this year, 55% of Germany’s gas needs were met by Russia.

Under pressure from the US and European neighbors, Berlin has reduced its dependence on Russian gas to 35% since the invasion of Ukraine. Part of this pressure is explained by a concept of geostrategy (Heartland) that arouses a historic fear in Washington: a possible alliance between Germany and Russia.

But then, given the proportions, what is the possibility that Brazil is falling into a similar strategic trap by buying diesel from Russia?

Brazil is not an industrial power, but at the moment the Western embargo on Russian energy has Moscow looking for any type of buyer for its hydrocarbons.

For the experts heard by the column, this possibility is low due to some factors. One of them is that, unlike Germany, Brazil produces oil and has a diversified energy matrix.

“Brazil imports diesel from various sources and, in the future, when the war is over and relations between the Western world and Russia are normalized, Russia should return to trading at the price of the international market,” said Pessoa.

In addition, although Brazil uses road transport, the share of imported diesel is relatively small in relation to other energy sources used by the country.

We cannot fail to note, however, that it is not known whether international trade relations will ever return to what they were before the Ukraine war. And it is also worth remembering that the German dependence on Russian energy also began in a practically inexpressive way in the last century.

ethical issue

Assuming the hypothesis that the Brazilian government manages to negotiate an advantageous price with Putin and knocks prices down at the pumps, what about the moral issue?

According to Pessoa, Western sanctions on Russian energy were aimed at shrinking the country’s economy by 12% to 14%. Thus, Moscow would have great difficulty in continuing to finance the war in Ukraine and would be forced to withdraw its troops.

However, Russia managed to relatively control its inflation, European countries did not completely cut Russian oil and gas imports and nations like China and India signed partnerships to buy energy that was no longer exported to the West. This made analysts revise their forecasts and estimate a retraction of the Russian economy for this year of 7.8%, according to Pessoa.

The ethical dilemma lies in the fact that, by buying Russian diesel to take advantage of the crisis, Brazil would be collaborating with Russia to prolong the war.

“Although morally it shouldn’t be, it’s very difficult for you to justify letting the price of diesel go up, the price of food going up, in a country like Brazil, where the majority of the population is poor,” said Pessoa.

A reader may remember that when the United States and its European allies invaded countries like Iraq or Afghanistan, no one tried to apply sanctions against them.

This is true, but the moral issue here is not one of pointing out heroes and bad guys, guilty or innocent on the global stage. What is being tested is the ability of the international community to end a conflict through the economy and not by sending troops to the battlefield.