Can I consume dairy products close to the expiration date?

The price of milk and its derivatives has risen in recent months due to increases in production costs. According to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/USP), the increase in May was 5.3% for producers, an amount that was paid in June and now passed on to the consumer. This increase has a direct impact on the pocket and supermarket stocks.

Canned milk, for example, had a increase of more than 12% in recent months, according to the Consumer Price Index (IPC), from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and even became a meme on social networks.

One of the big problems is: the price of dairy products increases, the salary does not follow this high, the consumer stops buying, the stock is even fuller and the products are close to the expiration date. This phenomenon is becoming more and more common. So, here comes the question: can I consume milk, yogurt and dairy products close to the expiration date?

THE nutritionist, Juliana Trifler (@julianatrifler), explains that “the expiration date is the period in which the company guarantees that the product is safe for the health of the consumer, observing the possibilities of development and contamination by microorganisms, and also the maintaining its flavor, aroma, texture and other qualities. The industry can date the product as it sees fit, provided that, at the end of its validity, the product is still within the standards determined by law. Therefore, milk and dairy products close to maturity can be consumed, provided they are in good condition.”.





On the other hand, she says it is not advisable to consume them after they are expired, even if it is just a day after the date, since it is no longer possible to guarantee the integrity of these foods. In addition to being more prone to the action of spoiling microorganisms, such as fungi and a series of species of bacteria, substances in the food themselves begin to change after this period, which can cause serious problems for the health of the consumer.

“The effects of food poisoning can be immediate or appear only 3 days after eating the food. and usually present with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, malaise and even fever, depending on the severity of the condition”, says Juliana. Therefore, it is worth paying close attention to the expiration dates of the products that go into the cart and also when they stay in the fridge for a long time.