Can you find the letter A hidden in the image? Do the test

Do you like really tough challenges? So don’t waste time and start looking for the letter A hidden in the image. The task seems to be very simple and easy to do, since there are several X letters aligned and you just need to find the one that is different. However, your vision will be quite scrambled as you search for the correct result.

See too: Only 1% of people can find the 6 letters “Y” in the image: can you?

This type of test works on how the brain interprets an image and ends up generating various types of mental confusion. This makes the process of finding the letter A hidden in the image difficult. However, even without tips or some kind of help, there are people who claim to have arrived at the right answer.

How to find the letter A hidden in the image?

One of the ways you can find the letter A hidden in the image is to use a ruler. Just place the object lined up next to each row to observe row by row. This causes the field of view to decrease and it becomes easier to locate the digit that is different.

“How fast can you find the letter ‘A’ in this image? It’s not easy,” said tiktoker HecticNick. He was responsible for issuing this challenge to his followers.

Answer to the challenge

If you’re tired of trying to find the letter A hidden in the picture, that’s fine, don’t feel bad about it. Completing this test requires a lot of attention and patience. Also, it’s worth training in other internet challenges to get your brain used to patterns of letters and numbers.

The letter A is actually found quite clearly. She’s right in the center of the picture, and once you find her, you’ll never let her out of your sight again. Now, just send the challenge to your friends and watch how long it takes them to solve the question.