Can you guess whose hug legs are?

At optical illusions they often intrigue people in an attempt to get right what is implied in the image. This time, an illusion that went viral was that of two people hugging each other. What intrigues in Image it’s the difficulty of distinguishing which are the legs of each one, and few people managed to hit it effectively. So, whose legs are involved in the hug? Follow the text to learn more.

the optical illusion

Optical illusions, as the name implies, are images capable of deceiving people’s eyes. That’s because, the way they are taken, some photos create a false visual impression, causing a certain strangeness that makes people spend hours trying to guess what’s behind.

Thus, the image of a man and a woman embracing each other drew attention on social media. At first everything seems normal, but when looking at the legs, it is very difficult to distinguish who they are.

The image was posted on Reddit and has millions of views. And you, can you tell who the legs that appear on her are?

After all, whose legs are they?

In an attempt to unravel the optical illusion, several speculations have appeared. One is that the woman appears to be lifting the man off the ground and her legs are draped over the sides.

Some comment on the difficulty of unraveling the mystery involved, others give up without even trying. But, in the end, just pay attention to the clothes of the two people involved in the image.

The man is wearing two-tone shorts, white in the middle and black on the sides. Thus, the black dress that the woman is wearing gives the illusion that the black part of the shorts and the dress are one, which causes confusion.