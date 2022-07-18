Cats with a human face created by Russian divide opinion on the networks

A Russian cat caretaker is surprising her social media followers with a quirky job: she’s trying to perfect cat crosses so they create specimens with human-like faces.

Tatiana Rastorgueva raises cats at home and is committed to the evolution of the Maine Coon breed, by crossing different cats of the same breed. However, the detail that has been drawing the public’s attention is the human feature present in the faces of some animals.

“I’ve been working with this breed for 16 years to get more definition and now I’m very close to my goal,” Tatiana told the British website Unilad.

The woman shares photos and videos of her cats on an Instagram profile, which has more than 125,000 followers.

The felines’ appearances have left people divided, as some call them “adorable” while others consider them “creepy”.

Among Tatiana’s animals, the one that most attracts the attention of the followers is the cat Valkyrie.

She not only enchants with a strong expression in her eyes, but also gives her fans the feeling of seeing the face of a human being in the body of a cat.

Tatiana says that while some cat lovers praise the beauty of their pets, many criticize them and associate them not with humans, but with supernatural animals such as werewolves.

Even so, the caregiver plans to continue with the cross between animals of the same breed.

“Each breeder has their ideal of a cat that they would like to have. I’ve worked on my dream for a long time, however, it’s still not where I want to go.”

Despite the amazement and rejection of some, Tatiana’s cats also attract people who have fun with pets. Some say that raising Tatiana is actually the ideal solution for people who are torn between having a baby or a cat.