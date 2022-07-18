Ceni sees bad result and complains about “inhumane” calendar after new injuries at São Paulo







Rogerio Ceni, during the duel between São Paulo and Fluminense (Photos: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net) Photo: Launch!

This Sunday, São Paulo tied for 2 to 2 with Fluminense, in Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a press conference, the technician Rogerio Ceni regretted the result, but highlighted that he liked the match and insisted on extolling the strength of the opponent.

“Fluminense is a good team, for me it’s the fourth most important team in terms of squad. It’s a team that gave us a lot of work and has been winning games in a row. The result was bad. I thought it was a good game, we pulled many counterattacks and they had possession. It was a very interesting game, with a lot of options and alternatives”, he analyzed.

The commander also revealed that he was only able to choose his starting lineup hours before the match. After using the starting lineup last Thursday, in the qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, he decided to spare some of his main players against the Cariocas.

“Of course, drawing at home is never a good result, but the opponent had five days to prepare and we had 60 hours. That makes a difference. Two more days of recovery. With five days I could choose the best team. after three days there is nothing to do. The decision of who would play was taken this morning. Brazilian football only has games and recovery. There is no training day. There is no time”, he said.

Despite having tried to rotate the cast, Ceni saw two athletes leave the field in pain this Sunday. Jandrei received a blow to the back and Leo felt a muscle injury in his thigh. Both felt the injury in the first half.

“It’s predictable for those who play every three days, with travel. That’s why we make some changes. But sometimes we have to use the same ones and we run the risk of injury and weakening. The calendar is inhumane for everyone. final stretch and you’re getting more defrauded and weakened”, he commented.

“Leo takes his hand in the hindquarters, he wouldn’t leave for anything. Jandrei took a hit on the back. I hope it wasn’t anything serious. Everything within the predictable. If I put the same team that went against Palmeiras, the We would lose more. Wellington was not for playing. Sometimes you have to do it because you want to win the game, and the Brazilian is treacherous. We just don’t know when it’s going to explode, but we already predict”, he added.

To face Fluminense, São Paulo did not count on Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Miranda (muscle pain), Reinaldo (strain in the right adductor) and André Anderson (muscle pain).

With the tie, Tricolor Paulista wasted the chance to touch the G6 of the competition, access zone to Libertadores. The club remains in eighth place, with 23 points, five less than the Laranjeiras team, which appears in fourth.

São Paulo returns to the field now on Wednesday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), when they visit Internacional, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.