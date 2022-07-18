Cheaper Ethanol and Gasoline! See states with the biggest drop in price

The value of gasoline is one of the most talked about topics in the country in recent times, after all, it was a huge succession of factors that made prices rise non-stop for weeks. At first we had the crisis caused by COVID-19, but then came the way we dealt with it, then the war in Eastern Europe.

Therefore, we all start to closely monitor the values ​​at all times. What we saw was not good at all, in fact the price went up nonstop for a long time. There were months and more months of red.

As much as the scenario is far from ideal, the problems are being solved, especially if we take into account that the value of fuels has plummeted considerably in several regions of Brazil.

Some areas of the country have achieved the incredible mark of registering a drop of almost 10% in the value of gasoline. This is the case in the Midwest, for example.

As surprising as the figures are, after all, it was a 10% drop in a single month… the numbers still remain high. The average is that the liter of fuel goes for R$ 6.82. And that’s where the price plummeted the most!

Thus, it is clear that we still have a long way to go before reaching the ideal final result, which is a real drop in prices and a stabilization of the economic crisis.

The region with the lowest average price was the south of the country. The value found was R$ 6.68 per liter of gasoline. The price reduction was one of the highest in the country, as some places reduced 7.11%.

the reason for the fall

According to data provided by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), the reason behind this was the reduction in ICMS rates and rate which, at least in the country’s average, showed a reduction of 5.46% in the total value in just one month.

Only at the beginning of July did the reduction affect all fuels, not just gasoline. The most impacted was ethanol, which reached the mark of 4.39% in the average price of the liter, reaching a price mark that had not been reached for a long time. It was seen on sale for R$5.74.

The state of São Paulo continues to have the lowest price in the country, as gasoline continues to be sold at an average price of R$ 6.36, showing around 8.99% of reduction of the price.

The ethanol that dropped the most was registered in Mato Grosso do Sul, with a 10.72% reduction in its total value, which led it to reach the average mark of R$ 4.50 per liter.