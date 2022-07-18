Check out the 16 clashes of the second phase

Campinas, SP, 17 (AFI) – The Brazilian Serie D Championship defined, this Sunday, the last classified for the second phase, which will be disputed by the knockout system, with first and second matches. The new clashes were defined following the regulation, which still maintains the crosses in a regionalized way.

Of the 15 games played on Sunday, five clubs confirmed spots. At the Group A2, Pacajus-CE and Juventude-MA. At the Group A5the fourth wave went to Operário-MT and in the Group A7Portuguesa-RJ and Oeste confirmed, respectively, the third and fourth positions.

SECOND TO THIRD PHASES

In the second phase the teams will play twice, with no away goal advantage. The team with the best campaign will have the privilege of playing the second game at home, as home team. In case of equal goal difference after the two games, the spot will be defined in the penalty shootout.

The dates and times of the games must be confirmed by the CBF this Monday. The first games are expected to be held next weekend.

The third phase will bring together 16 teams – round of 16. From the fourth phase – quarter finals – which will bring together only eight teams, there will be no more group combinations. The four matches will be defined by drawing lots, as happens, for example, in the Copa do Brasil. In other words, the regional dispute ends.

CHECK OUT THE NEW CONFRONTS:

Amazonas-AM x Juventude-MA

Lagarto-SE x Souza-PB

Tocantinópolis-TO vs São Raimundo-AM

Retro-PE vs Santa Cruz-PE

Moto Club-MA x São Raimundo-RR

América-RN vs Jacuipense-BA

Rio Branco-AC x Pacajus-CE

ASA-AL x Afogados-PE

Brasiliense-DF vs Nova VenéciaES

Aimoré-RS vs Portuguesa-RJ

Bahia de Feira-BA vs Costa Rica-MS

São Bernardo-SP vs Azuriz-PR

Pouso Alegre-MG vs Operário-MT

Paraná-PR vs Cascavel-PR

Anapolis-GO vs Real Noroeste-ES

Caxias-RS vs Oeste-SP

CHECK OUT THE FOUR CLASSIFIEDS BY GROUP BELOW:

GROUP A1 – Amazonas, Rio Branco-AC, São Raimundo-AM and São Raimundo-RR

GROUP A2 – Moto Club, Tocantinópolis, Pacajus and Juventude Samas

GROUP A3 – Retro, América-RN, Sousa and Afogados

GROUP A4 – ASA, Lagarto, Jacuipense and Santa Cruz

GROUP A5 – Brasiliense, Anápolis, Costa Rica and Operário Várzea-Grandense

GROUP A6 – Pouso Alegre, Bahia de Feira, Real Noroeste and Nova Venécia

GROUP A7 – São Bernardo, Paraná, Portuguese Carioca and West

GROUP A8 – Caxias, Aimoré, FC Cascavel and Azuriz

THE REGULATION

The Serie D format is the same as in previous years. In the first phase, the 64 teams were regionally divided into eight groups with eight members each, who play in turn and return within the bracket. After 14 rounds, the top four from each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins in the round of 16, always with home and away matches.

São Bernardo lost to Portuguesa-RJ. Photo: Nathan Diniz

CHECK OUT THE RESULTS OF THE 14th ROUND:

Group A1

Porto Velho-RO 8 x ​​0 Nautical-RR

Amazonas-AM 6 x 0 Humaitá-AC

Sao Raimundo-RR vs Sao Raimundo-AM

Rio Branco-AC 3 x 0 Train-AP

Group A2

Pacajus-CE 3 x 1 4th of July-PI

Tuna Luso-PA 5 x 3 Tocantinópolis-TO

Moto Club-MA 2 x 0 Castanhal-PA

Fluminense-PI 1 x 2 Juventude-MA

Group A3

Crato-CE 1 x 5 Retro-PE

Afogados-PE 7 x 0 São Paulo Crystal-PB

Globo-RN 1 x 1 Icasa-CE

Sousa-PB 1 x 2 America-RN

Group A4

Sergipe-SE 2 x 0 Jacuipense-BA

CSE-AL 1 x 0 Juazeirense-BA

Atlético Alagoinhas-BA 0 x 3 ASA-AL

Santa Cruz-PE 1 x 1 Lagarto-SE

Group A5

Costa Rica-MS 0 x 3 Ceilândia-DF

Worker-MT 1 x 0 Iporá-GO

Brasiliense-DF 1 x 1 Anápolis-GO

Grêmio Anápolis-GO 4 x 1 Action-MT

Group A6

Real Noroeste-ES 0 x 0 Pouso Alegre-MG

Inter de Limeira-SP 0 x 1 Caldense-MG

Bahia de Feira-BA 1 x 1 Nova Venécia-ES

URT-MG 2 x 0 Ferroviária-SP

Group A7

Cianorte-PR 0x1 Nova Iguaçu-RJ

Portuguesa-RJ 2 x 0 São Bernardo-SP

Paraná-PR 0 x 1 West-SP

Santo André-SP 3 x 0 Pérolas Negras-RJ

Group A8

Marcílio Dias-SC 2 x 3 Aimoré-RS

Sao Luiz-RS 2 x 2 Juventus-SC

Caxias-RS 1 x 0 Azuriz-PR

Prospera-SC 1 x 2 FC Cascavel-PR

SEE THE FULL CLASSIFICATION – GENERAL AND GROUPS!