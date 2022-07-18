Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of July 18-24

It is necessary to assume for yourself the joys and sorrows of being who you are, naturally celebrating every opportunity to make it happen. After all, is there anything more delicious than being able to give a personal touch to what a lot of people do as if it were on automatic? This week, the astral evokes the solar glow present in each of us!

We started the week still under the influence of Full moon which took place last Wednesday, the 13th, when Sun and Moon were opposite each other in the sky, with our natural satellite at the same longitude as Sulaphat, the Gamma Star of the Lyre Constellation. Thus, we will see the queen of the night become less and less illuminated while she will also remain less and less time keeping us company in the night sky. Next Wednesday, the 20th, the waning moon shows up, inaugurating the best phase of the month for reflection and learning.

However, before that, we will already be in a rhythm of self-knowledge for a better understanding of the other and the surroundings. This is because, since Sunday, the 17th, the relational planet Venus sails through the waters of the sign of Cancer and, next Tuesday, the 19th, the mental planet Mercury enters the domains of the charismatic sign of Leo. With this combination of celestial placements, the astral favors diving into feelings, with those we love, so that we can better understand ourselves. It’s time to celebrate the best we have – and also to transform the worst – for a world where the sun shines for everyone in the form of human warmth!

To crown the nobility of action and feelings, next Friday, the 22nd, the Sun enters the sign of Leo, where it reigns supreme. In astrological symbolism, Leo is classified as a Fixed sign and its element is Fire, as its period reflects the height of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and also of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Thus, we will enter the period of the year in which our star-king manifests all his royalty, as a patron of beauty and creativity, as well as a giver of life and energy to all of us.

That the universe is full of star systems like ours Solar system, with a central star and planets revolving around it, is already well known. However, with the information we have so far, we have not yet found another star like our Sun, which is orbited by a planet full of life like Earth. Earth. Anyway, it really seems that it’s not for anyone to be like the star-king and, thus, count on an entire biosphere to revere him, every day!

A week with lots of light and heat for all of us!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 zodiac signs for the period from July 18 to 24, 2022.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the Ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Visit: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries

Use your powers of persuasion and your natural leadership intelligently, Aries. The astral also asks for better planning so that you end the week with a feeling of accomplishment.

Bull

The week is sensitive and quite introspective, Taurus. You are more intuitive than ever, so take the opportunity to understand things between the lines, sleep well and also cultivate spirituality.

Twins

You are quite sociable and more communicative than ever, Gemini. Take advantage of the week to talk to different people, make contacts and be open to dialogue. Just avoid overexposure.

Cancer

Think long term, Cancer. The week encourages reflection on your goals and projects for the future. In fact, take the time to value partnerships and see who is worth it in your life.

Lion

Invest in knowledge, Leo. In this week when the Sun enters your sign, you are open to new experiences and learning. Be open to new experiences and opportunities to broaden your horizons.

Virgin

Use intuition to your advantage and avoid making sudden decisions without contemplating the people who are close to you, Virgo. You don’t have to share everything all the time, but you need to know how to share at the right time.

Lb

You are quite intense and emotional, Libra. Take advantage of this moment to talk about feelings, respecting your own rhythm. Make good deals and partnerships based on sincerity.

Scorpion

It’s time to slow down and get your life in order, Scorpio. Do one thing at a time, take care of your health and food. Learn to work well in a group, promoting team dialogue.

Sagittarius

Creativity is at an all-time high, Sagittarius, but it’s also important to keep your feet on the ground. Be realistic and try to find new solutions to old problems.

Capricorn

Take care of your privacy, Capricorn. The astral asks for more introspection and care with your domestic and family matters. Be sure to be with those who are most important to you.

Aquarium

Your mind is very active and full of ideas. However, it is important to beware of possible dispersions. Be on the lookout for productive conversations to learn from people.

Fish

Have a sense of priority, not just for your time but for your money, Pisces. It’s time to invest in your most fundamental issues, knowing where you want to go in the long term.