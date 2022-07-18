Chemistry of depression: how illness acts on the brain and how drugs work – 07/18/2022

Many uncertainties still surround the factors behind the development of depression, but it is known that, in addition to genetic and lifestyle issues, those who suffer from the disease have a dysregulation in neurotransmitters.

These substances —serotonin, noradrenaline, dopamine, glutamate, among others — carry out communication between neurons. But in depression, there is a shortage of these neurotransmitters and/or less sensitivity of neurons to effect stimuli. This causes mood to be affected, as well as energy and pleasure in activities.

Although there is a way to investigate neurotransmitter modulations, these tests are far from being used in everyday medical practice. Therefore, the diagnosis turns precisely to the analysis of the patient’s symptoms and emotions.

It is important to say that the action of the disease in the brain is complex and not only related to neurotransmitters. It is believed that there are a number of related events, such as inflammation and oxidative stress in the organ.

Diagnosis of depression has no test and is based on the person’s feelings Image: iStock

“When these events are accentuated, it is a chronic depression, and we can also have more accentuated alterations, cells start to suffer more with the process of aggression and prolonged alteration”, says psychiatrist Doris Moreno, from the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) of the HCFMUSP ( Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

According to the doctor, at that time, it is possible that the person even has death of neurons caused by the advancement of the disease.

Medications target the brain

Medications work to reverse this damage to the brain. The most traditional ones bring, mainly, stimulations of dopamine (neurotransmitter related to euphoria), noradrenaline (with influence on cognitive processes, especially attention, excitement and in moments of stress) and serotonin (effect on sexual desire and learning, regulates the mood, appetite, sleep and circadian rhythm).

Replacements of these neurotransmitters can be single, focusing on just one substance, or combined. The effects appear gradually, starting to show changes from the second week, usually. The non-immediate effect is explained by the brain’s neuroadaptation process. Therefore, it is important that the dose of medication is regulated gradually, to avoid stimulation beyond what is necessary.

Traditional antidepressants focus on boosting neurotransmitters Image: iStock

“A high dose [dos remédios] can lead to excess and the tendency is to correct the deficiency when reaching the ideal dose, there is tolerability and a period of adaptability. So, we start with a lower dose and the person adapts until reaching the necessary dose to modulate the disease”, says pharmacist Carlos Eduardo Coral, professor at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

It is also natural that the person does not respond to the first pharmacological treatment, even after the ideal time, or does not reestablish the behavior prior to depression with a single type of medication. These scenarios are common because there is not always a shortage of just one neurotransmitter.

“Some patients even say that they will change the antidepressant for a weaker one after a while. In fact, it is to modulate another neurotransmitter. But there will be situations where there is improvement with a single medication”, explains Coral.

Brain has to get used to taking the medicine in and out

The brain’s response to the modulation of substances also occurs gradually, until the dosage fits and thus stabilizes the lagged substances.

“One of the ways of action is to increase neurotransmitters, but that is not enough. In depression, the sensitivity of neurons changes, they do not respond so well to the neurotransmitters arriving. So there is time for this to normalize”, recalls psychiatrist Doris Moreno.

After the medication fits and is administered for the correct time, it is essential to perform weaning also under medical supervision, because patients can confuse improvement with cure. And, if the medicines are taken without due knowledge, the symptoms return, including the risk of worsening the depressive condition.

There is a right time to take the medication, medical follow-up is required Image: iStock

“If you quickly take the medicine, what happens is that the neuron became dependent on that activity at a higher level. So, it needs to regulate down, regress the activity by the medication until it manages, in a normal brain activity, to maintain the mood state. non-depressive”, describes pharmacist Carlos Eduardo Coral.

In resistant depressions, there is a new alternative

Some disease conditions require different interventions. This is the case of resistant depression, when the person does not improve after treatment with two different drugs in appropriate doses and time. In that case, ketamine is an alternative.

It is not an everyday medication, the application is intravenous and performed only in the hospital or specific clinics — the same procedure for esketamine (a nasal spray derived from ketamine).

“With it, we were able to overcome two limitations: antidepressants [tradicionais] take time to take effect, which can be a long time for severe depression, with risk of suicide, and not all patients respond to them”, explains psychiatrist Humberto Corrêa, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). General).

3D representation of glutamate, excitatory pathway neurotransmitter Image: iStock

The action of ketamine stimulates glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter, which produces stimulating sensations. Therefore, after administration of the drug, the effects appear more quickly.

“As it is an important excitatory molecule, the antidepressant actions are much faster, studies show effects from the first 24 hours. But as it is a medication with very stimulant activity, it can cause frequent adverse effects”, warns Carlos Eduardo Coral. Therefore, the recommendation to use it in hospitals, so that professionals can monitor the patient’s condition according to the application.

Sources: Vinícius Pedreirapsychiatrist and professor of medicine at Unime (BA); Doris Morenopsychiatrist at IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) at HCFMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo); Carlos Eduardo Coralpharmacist, professor at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Humberto Correapsychiatrist, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).