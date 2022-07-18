Chiefs of the STF, TCU, STJ and TSE will not attend Bolsonaro’s event

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Ana Arraes, and the president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Humberto Martins, will not attend the president’s meeting. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with ambassadors on Monday (18.Jul) about the electoral process.

Fux will not be in Brasília on the date of the event, when he will also be on duty at the Supreme Court. The announcement of the meeting with diplomats was made by Bolsonaro in live on the social networks. He informed that the topic discussed will be the 2014 and 2018 elections, which he intends to “explain to them what happened” in the votes and that the meeting will be “something technical“.

On Saturday (July 16), Minister Edson Fachin, current president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), refused the invitation by the “duty of impartiality“because of the position he holds. In a letter signed by the head of court ceremonial, Fernanda Jannuzzi, it is mentioned that the institution “judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates or candidates during this year’s election“. Here is the full text of the letter (93 KB).

In addition, Bolsonaro said he will discuss the “weaknesses” of the electoral system at the meeting and stated that he will contest statements of possibility of “blow” on his part. Bolsonaro said in a message sent to WhatsApp groups, which the Power 360 had access, that the meeting with diplomats was defined after Minister Fachin met with ambassadors.

On May 31, Fachin met with foreign diplomats and invited them to seek “serious and truthful information” about the Brazilian voting system and said that the international community needs to be “alert” The “frivolous accusations” against technology. Read Fachin’s full speech at the event (99 KB).

On Monday (July 11), Bolsonaro said that Fachin “called dictator of Brazil” is that “whoever acts in this way has no commitment to democracy”. The chief executive also criticized the performance of ministers Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, former and future presidents of the TSE, respectively.

Among the guests for the event on Monday, the president of the TST (Superior Labor Court), Minister Emmanoel Pereira, the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira; and General Braga Netto, quoted to be Bolsonaro’s deputy, should participate.