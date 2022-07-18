China worries about asteroids that could hit Earth

Concerned about asteroids that could hit Earth, the Beijing Institute of Technology announced the project called China Fuyan (or “compound eye”). The goal is to build an array of more than 20 large radar antennas to track space rocks that are 150 million kilometers from our planet – the same distance from Earth to the Sun.

The Chinese newspaper Science and Technology Daily reported that two antennas were built in Chongqing, in the south of the Asian country, and that they are expected to start operations in September this year. Each antenna will be 25 to 30 meters (82 to 98 feet) in diameter and, according to Chinese media, this will be the longest-range radar system in the world.

publicity

Read more:

Beijing Institute of Technology president Long Teng told the Beijing Global Times news agency that the project will also study asteroid formation, as well as being able to track satellites and debris in Earth’s orbit.

China also wants to destroy asteroids heading for Earth

In April, China announced that it plans to develop a monitoring system for asteroids that pose a threat to Earth, underscoring the country’s growing space program ambitions.

The illustration is from NASA’s DART spacecraft, which was programmed to suffer an impact with the Didymos binary asteroid system. Like the US, China is also planning a mission to monitor and destroy asteroids that pose a risk to Earth. Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben

According to the deputy director of China’s National Space Administration, Wu Yanhua, in an interview with state TV, China intends to explore ways to destroy asteroids that put the planet in danger.

To test the system, the Chinese space program will send a spacecraft towards an asteroid in 2025 or 2026, “to study it and then change its course,” Wu added, without providing details on how that would work.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!