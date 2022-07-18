Chinese Electric Beetle Launched as ‘World’s Most Feminine Car’

ORA is the Great Wall sub-brand focused on electric cars and became better known around the world when it was inspired by the classic Volkswagen Beetle to create the design of the ORA Ballet Cat. And, of course, pissing off Volkswagen for it.

Sales of the ORA Ballet Cat in China started this week and some particularities are surprising: it costs the equivalent of a VW T-Cross and has been considered the most feminine car in the world.

There are four configurations with prices between 193,000 and 223,000 RMB, which is equivalent to the range between R$154,500 and R$178,500. It’s not a cheap car by China’s standards, but it calls attention to the ORA positioning the model as a car made exclusively for women and the children’s mode, which selects a comfortable temperature and activates a rear camera to monitor children in the back seat.

Officially, ORA treats the Ballet Cat as “a stylish car for women” and the justification for this can be seen in the details, such as a compartment in the center console dedicated to storing makeup, larger illuminated mirrors behind the sunshades.

But some functions sound a bit sexist. For example, the car offers the “Lady Driving” driving mode, which configures the adaptive cruise control to maintain a greater distance from the cars in front. In other words, it calls into question the skills of women behind the wheel.

Even more controversial is the “Warm Man Mode”, which turns on the car’s heating system to reduce women’s discomfort during their period. The car would warm the lower back, which would lessen the pain during the period. But the function name is unfortunate.

Ora Ballet Cat has several controversial and thought-out settings considering stereotypes.

The “Chinese Beetle” is bigger than any Beetle ever made by Volkswagen. It is 4.40 m long, 1.87 m wide, 1.63 m high and has a good 2.75 m of wheelbase, which not only allows it to have good rear space but also enables the rear doors.

The electric motor is at the front and has 173 hp, which limits the top speed to 155 km/h. There are two batteries available: the 50 kWh battery has a range of 401 km on the Chinese cycle (CLTC), while the 60.5 kWh battery would extend the range to 500 km.

The entry version is called ORA Ballet Cat Alice Edition and is already equipped with a level 2 autonomous system with adaptive autopilot. The second version is the Nutcracker Edition (Nutcracker), which includes equipment such as heated front seats and automatic goal assistant.

The top-of-the-line version adds the largest battery capacity and is called Sleeping Beauty Edition. Really.

In China, the Ballet Cat will compete with models such as the Smart #1, the electric BYD Song and the Volkswagen ID.4 X, all in the same price range. But they are unisex.

