Cine Bike at CCBB combines cinema, cycling and discussions about mobility

Selected for the Cine Bike film show, full of parallel citizenship actions, the short film Circulating through the framing (1988), starring Tilda Swinton, is one of the titles that summarizes the purpose of the event promoted by the CCBB: to provoke reflection on the vices of urban mobility and stimulate ruptures in the hectic daily life. The film created by Cynthia Beatt shows landscapes of the Berlin Wall, made in the movement of bicycles, instigating the end of circuits of immobility and stagnation. Thoughtless changes, one year after production, would overturn the reality, since 1961, imposed by the Berlin Wall. On the basis of awareness, Cine Bike aims to disseminate aspects of good cycling practice.

Workshops, food-bike plazas and environmental demands are on the agenda at the event that runs from July 19th to 30th. A cycling tour, on July 30, starting at 9 am, and which will have the support of the Detran, will take bike lovers to cycle for six kilometers, starting from the CCBB and returning, with the right to participate in a July party. Healthy habits, incentives for sustainability and fun with films from different eras, selected in the production of eight countries, are on Cine Bike. The opening (at 7:30 pm) will feature the Portuguese feature film The soul of a cyclist (by Nuno Tavares) and also a short history, The boy and the bicycle, which launched, in 1965, the award-winning career of Ridley Scott (Blade Runner). Access is free for the film screenings, with advance ticket collection. On the 20th, at 8 pm, the highlight will be Bikes vs. Cars, a 2015 Swedish film by Fredrik Gertten, which discusses the influence of the automobile industry on factors such as pollution and global warming.

Curated by professor and critic Sérgio Moriconi, Cine Bike will feature panels with experts who will emphasize the advances in urban mobility plans in Brazil (on the 21st) and will also address the topic Humanized streets and cities — Slowmovement (scheduled for the 28th). Educational activities and practical demonstrations of bicycle repairs will take on fun contours, with performances by sudden artists and mimes. Next Sunday, between 10 am and 12 pm, author Josi Paz will launch the book Pedalar é suave.





Featured films by renowned filmmakers such as the Belgian brothers Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, a case of The Bike Boy (2011)will be on the program, which bets on classics such as François Truffaut’s first film (the short the kids1957), and still in the Italian Oscar winner as best international film, bike thieves, (1948), a neorealist example of Vittorio de Sica who, with a humanist emphasis, associated post-war work with social injustice. On Saturday, the 23rd, starting at 4 pm, a special screen will show films such as Cycling with Molly (2021 British animation) and postman school (1947), a film immortalized by the creativity of Jacques Tati (the same as Carousel of Hope, from 1949, also in the event’s program), focused on the modernization of the postal service of the time, based on the efforts of an absent-minded French postman. The event also offers training for beginners to learn in the Pedaling with Bike Anjo project, in an action that rekindles the memory of sociologist and activist Raul Aragão, who died in 2017.

With exhibition on the 23rd (at 15:30h) the short brasiliense Lulu goes by bike (by Edson Fogaça) pays tribute to the biologist Pedro Davidson, who died in 2006, in circumstances that, through law 13.508/2017, led to the institution of the National Cyclist Day. Daughter of Pedro, Luisa participates in the production, which took place in Eixão Sul. Brasília is also home to the network of cyclists-pickers, projected in Carol Matias’ feature No rastro das cargueiras (at 6:00 pm on the 21st).

As part of online events, Cine Bike will feature five films (24-hour access available at: www.cinebikebrasil.com.br). On the list is the all-inclusive All Bodies on Bike; Exploring the streets of Stockholm, with the impact of a project that, in the use of alternative transport, aims to eliminate deaths from accidents. And yet, The Spokesperson, an Australian film about a kind of living museum of bicycles from all ages. One of the best cinematographic experiences is scheduled for the 24th, at 6:30 pm, on a screen set up at the CCBB, on which Ascicles de Belleville will be projected, a 2004 animation created by Sylvain Chomet, which, in the midst of a plot that makes use of the competition called Tour de France, is punctuated by gags and critical tones.





Among the 35 films listed for the exhibition, the recent A volta em Minas, by Fernando Biagioni, reveals the fruits of a 14-day journey, from the extremes of Minas Gerais, united over 1500 perfect kilometers that provide braking situations. to exaggerated consumerism and the intensification of friendships, themes still common to Mama Agatha (from Fado Hindash). This tape examines a Ghanaian woman’s dedication to training migrants and refugees from the south of Amsterdam who enter the world of cycling. Another highlight of the show, the medium-length film A Rainha Bicicleta (2013) reveals steps of democratization and the importance, in the second industrial revolution, of the bicycle movement among French people, in a panorama that includes the period between 1890 and the present time.

Interview with Sérgio Moriconi, curator of the show

Is there a consolidated circuit similar to the Cine Bike themes abroad? What drives the adoption of cycling in the capital?

There are similar festivals around the world, and in Brasília, we were pioneers, which is surprising. Brasília is unique in relation to the theme. Due to the flat geography itself, and the climate of the city is favored. We have huge non-rainy periods. People are encouraged to cycle to work in cool temperatures. We noticed many characteristics, when walking on Sunday, in Eixão. There are a lot of bike groups and there are groups that get together for tours such as the return to Lake Paranoá. In the City Park there is a huge amount of cyclists. In recent years, there has been a very expressive increase in cycle paths, which, of course, can be improved.





Do the films have an educational content?

In secondary content, they are educational. But we explore questions about the forms of cycling, from the competitive to the insertion of urban mobility. It is a pressing topic all over the world. David Byrne, who rediscovered Tom Zé, wrote the book Bicycle Diaries. In it, he shows how he rode a bicycle in several capitals around the world and shows how essential it is for megalopolises, hostile to bicycles and pedestrians, to inject concern with urban mobility policies. In the book, he demonstrates that the more highways and roads are built in cities, the more cars circulate, causing even greater traffic jams than before.

Are there surprising innovations, in the examination of films, and what makes the listed classics timeless?

Among the classics, an example is in The Boy and the Bike, Ridley Scott’s first film, made at school in London. The film brings the aspect of the flâneur, who circulates, observing the city and meditating on life. The boy skips a day of school and goes out to the places he likes, reflecting on his life. Truffaut’s Os Pivetes brings many elements of the Nouvelle Vague, and this film inaugurates it, in a way. We take care to bring titles that demarcate the association with cinema itself. This is in addition to the themes raised on urban mobility, sustainability and change in the energy matrix in the world. The shift from fossil matrices to non-fossil matrices. In Jacques Tati’s films, the bicycle, in the center, favors social interaction between people, by providing a slower way of life that optimizes social interactions. The event also covers aspects of inclusion, in films such as The Dream of Wadja, which shows a girl in Saudi Arabia, where women are forbidden to ride a bicycle, in love with a bicycle. In this, prejudices related to women are evident.