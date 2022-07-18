Cloudiness increases and temperature decreases in SP

Photo: Climatempo

On Sunday (17) the weather changes a little in part of the state of São Paulo, as in Vale do Ribeira, in Sorocaba, in the south of Campinas, Metropolitan São Paulo and Vale do Paraíba, in Presidente Prudente and Ourinhos region. , where there is a greater increase in cloud cover and a decrease in temperatures compared to the last few days. All this, on account of a cold front that passes in a coastal way through the state, plus the circulation of winds that bring more moisture from the sea to the continent, and more than a mass of cold air that advances in these areas (from the South Region to the West , south and east of São Paulo, for example).

As cooler air moves through these areas on Sunday, temperatures will drop. Therefore, the minimum will be inverted on that day, and recorded at night, from Vale do Ribeira to Vale do Paraíba, on the coast of SP, in Greater São Paulo, in the Sorocaba region and in the south of the Campinas region.

But we won’t even see rain on Sunday, thedrizzles over the coast of São Paulo, especially the south coast and the Baixada Santista, and in the Ribeira Valley, which should occur more during the afternoon and evening.

In the interior of São Paulo, in general, you will have a Sunday with a sensation of heat and lower air humidity, of less than 30%, in part of the region of Campinas, and in the regions of Ribeirão Preto, Franca, São Carlos, São José from Rio Preto and Barretos.

Also noteworthy are the gusts of wind. on Sundays in Vale do Ribeira, the entire coast of São Paulo, Greater São Paulo, the region of Sorocaba and part of the Vale do Paraíba, with values ​​reaching 60km/h.

Trend for the next days in São Paulo

On Monday (18) and until Wednesday (20) the feeling of cold should continue in the capital of São Paulo, as on the coast and in Vale do Ribeira and Paraíba, due to the influence of the colder air in the coastal strip of the state of SP .

And the Rain should increase on the south coast and in the Ribeira Valley on Monday and Tuesday (19), at any time of the day, and can be moderate to strong, and extend to Baixada Santista on Tuesday. Remembering that on Monday it only drizzles in Baixada Santista.

On the other hand, the feeling of heat continues in the interior of SP these days and early next week. And with emphasis on low humidity in the middle of the afternoons during these days, with values ​​of less than 30%.

Average air humidity in the Southeast between July 16th and 20th. Source: Climatempo

Finally, the trend is for the cold to return to the entire state of São Paulo, only at the end of July and beginning of August of this year 2022, we are monitoring.

