Clube do Remo wins ABC, sleeps in the G-8 and scares away crisis

Clube do Remo finally won again in the Brazilian Series C. The Azulinos, who had not won for five rounds and had not celebrated three points for 33 days, beat ABC 2-0, on Sunday night (17), for the 15th round of the national competition. The goals of the match were scored by Bruno Alves and Brenner.

The Lion appeared full of news. Celsinho appeared on the right-back, replacing Ricardo Luz. Paulinho Curuá returned to the main team in the place of Marciel. Anderson Paraíba took over in the middle, as well as Bruno Alves and Leandro Carvalho in the attack. However, the main change was that of goalkeeper Vinícius, who is going through a bad phase and saw Zé Carlos take over.

Overall, Filho da Glória e do Triunfo made a “good rice and beans”. He could have scored even more goals in the first half, but he lacked the finishing touches on the last pass. The defense showed inattention a few times and the defensive midfielders gave space. Gerson Gusmão managed to make the corrections in the second stage and secured the three points. Leão sleeps in the G-8, but I left anyway after the game between Manaus and Volta Redonda, this Monday (18).

– See how Lance a Lance went

First time:

Remo started completely dominating the actions of the match and after 7 minutes opened the scoring with Paulinho Curuá, who took advantage of a corner to score a great goal in a shot close to a volley. The Lion continued trying to set up the plays to try the second goal soon. ABC couldn’t keep the ball and complained more about the referee than about football.

AND WHAT A GOAL FROM THE REMO! Paulinho Curuá played Ibrahimovic and opened the scoring for Remo with a paint job. Oar 1 x 0 ABC Go to https://t.co/IkJY2ALnwu and watch the game of #CnoDAZN Series Live. pic.twitter.com/CByqqTNcim — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) July 17, 2022

Coach Fernando Marchiori had more headaches after the goal. Patrick needed to be substituted after 11 minutes and was sent to a private hospital in Belém. Thallyson came on for him, but left the field in the 25th minute with pain in his right knee. With so many stoppages, the ball barely rolled at the beginning of the duel.

Remo slowed down and allowed ABC to have more of the ball. The Azulinos bet on a mistake in the exit of the opponents, but did not press. Elefante was enjoying the game and started to come more often to the attack. Henan had a good opportunity, but Zé Carlos defended and avoided a draw. Time passed, the Blue Lion defended and sought counterattacks, but without success. Even so, it was in the lead at halftime.

Second time:

The game came back more balanced. Remo showed greater compaction in midfield and came out in speed for the attack. It no longer gave ABC so much freedom to work the moves and automatically reduced the spaces. However, in the 13th minute Zé Carlos had to make a beautiful save from Wesley Pionteck’s shot.

Despite the scare, at 16 minutes the referee saw a penalty on Leonan and pointed to the lime mark. Brenner took the ball and charged with category to increase the score at Baenão. ABC came out for the game, seeking to decrease the score, but had many difficulties in the play’s setups and made a lot of mistakes. Nobody else changed the score and Leão won again in Terceirona.

Upcoming appointments:

In the 16th round of Série C do Brasileiro, Filho da Glória e do Triunfo goes to João Pessoa-PB to face Botafogo. The match is scheduled for next Sunday (24), at 19:00, at Estádio Almeidão. ABC will host Floresta, the day before, on Saturday (23), at Frasqueirão Stadium, in Natal-RN. The ball rolls from 5pm.