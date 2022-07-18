Cold front causes drizzle and improves air quality in SP – 07/17/2022 – Daily life

A cold front that arrived in the southeastern region of the country on Sunday afternoon (17) will lower the temperature in the coming days, causing light rain or drizzle and improving air quality in São Paulo.
According to the Center for Emergency Management (CGE) of the City of São Paulo, there is potential for isolated drizzle and the formation of wet fog during the night of this Sunday and early morning of Monday (18), with a minimum temperature of 15°C.
On Monday, there is a possibility of drizzle in the early morning and early morning. For the rest of the day, the weather forecast is for many clouds in the sky, few openings of sun and wind, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 22°C.
These atmospheric conditions will improve air quality, as the dry climate of the last few days has caused respiratory diseases and allergies in people.
After making the temperature fluctuate between 14°C and 22°C on Monday, Tuesday (19) starts with cloudy skies, but the sun appears between clouds throughout the day, raising the thermometers to a low of 15°C. and a maximum of 25°C.
This panorama should remain until Wednesday (20), when the sun shines a little more, reducing the humidity of the air. The temperature will vary between 14°C and 24°C.
On Thursday (21) and Friday (22), there will be fog in the morning, with the sun coming out afterwards. And the forecast is that the thermal variation will be between 13°C and 25°C on Thursday and between 14°C and 26°C the next day.
Next weekend, the forecast is for the minimum temperature to rise a little, reaching 16 ° C on Saturday (23) and 17 ° C on Sunday (24), although the maximum does not exceed 24 ° C on Saturday and 26. °C on Sunday.
From Thursday, dry weather will be back, in the range of 20% to 30% humidity. This situation favors the emergence of diseases of the respiratory system, such as allergic rhinitis, sinusitis and pharyngitis, and allergies, as the mucous membranes of the airways tend to become more dry.
According to the otorhinolaryngologist Matheus Simão Marcos, from the Imong clinic, attention should be paid to the alteration of the mucus naturally produced. “A dehydrated mucus is thicker and more difficult to eliminate, contributing to the sensation of nasal congestion and facilitating the proliferation of viruses and bacteria”, he explains.
He warns that there is a greater retention of particles that irritate the mucosa, leading, for example, to symptoms of rhinitis. “It is worth mentioning that a dry mucosa is more susceptible to bleeding. It is much more common at this time of year to see patients with recurrent episodes of epistaxis (nosebleeds).”
In addition, the combination of low air humidity and cold weather should be viewed with concern by people who have heart problems. To maintain blood pressure, the heart has to work harder and, with dry weather, the blood can become denser, increasing the risk of a stroke.
So, how to protect yourself on dry days?
- The most important tip is to hydrate yourself a lot, whether with water, natural juice or tea. Also give preference to foods with less salt or spices, so that your body does not retain liquids.
- To avoid dryness, use saline in the nose and eyes. According to the doctor consulted, in addition to moisturizing, it also helps to clean the nose.
- If you are going to exercise, prioritize times at the beginning and end of the day. In other words, avoid the hours between 10 am and 5 pm, when the heat is usually strongest.
- Apply sunscreen to protect your skin and also moisturize your body.
- When bathing, avoid hot water, even if it is cold. Give preference to warm water, which is less harmful to the skin.
- If you have an air humidifier, use it, but not for long periods. If you don’t have a braces, go with the classic method, with a wet towel. As the water evaporates, the environment is humidified.
- Since the weather is dry, how about washing cold clothes and blankets that are stored? Thus, you increase the humidity of the air and still take the opportunity to clean parts that may have gathered dust and mites.
- Leave the house clean and airy, to avoid the accumulation of dust and mites. Likewise, avoid using a broom, as it spreads dust around the place – prefer a damp cloth or vacuum.
- Finally, flee closed places and crowds, not only because of the dry weather but also because of the transmission of coronavirus.