“Collapsed”, São Paulo can reach 12 embezzlement against Inter

São Paulo continues to compete in three competitions in 2022: Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. Much because of this, coach Rogério Ceni has been having problems and sees his already short squad “fall apart”, as he himself defined it. The number of absences against Inter, this Wednesday (20), could reach 12.

In the 2-2 draw against Fluminense yesterday afternoon (17), at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni lost two athletes by suspension, Patrick and Calleri received the third yellow card, and saw two starters leave injured and worry: Jandrei, with a blow in the back, and Léo, with muscle pain — both underwent exams and there are doubts.

“I don’t even choose the system with what I want. I choose with what I have. It’s not what I think of the opposing team anymore, it’s what I think of my team. system or if I have to go to another one. It’s falling apart, it’s falling apart. Every day another piece is falling off. Unfortunately it’s natural. The teams that have big squads are standing out because the wear is very great”, said the captain são-paulino .

In the match against Cariocas, Ceni already had eight absences: Arboleda, Miranda, Walce, Reinaldo, Luan, Alisson, Caio and André Anderson, all injured. The midfielder Andrés Colorado was listed, but the coach himself stated that he was in no condition to play. The scenario forced the coach to launch more boys, including Patryck, a left-back who made his professional debut and ended up leaving in the first half.

“Today, at the end, there were eight youngsters from the base. They are not even base players who have been at the club for a long time, like Igor, Diego, Nestor, they are players who debut, play third, fourth game. We are players who are experiencing in games out of necessity. In some cases, we have to use the same players and you run the risk of injuries. And you run the risk of weakening. It’s inhumane for everyone on the calendar. There’s no one to resist. The year is coming to the most important part and you become more defrauded and weakened”, he said.

Rogério Ceni’s São Paulo travels to the south of the country to face Internacional, this Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The decision of the team that will enter the field should only be made on the morning of the match, after evaluation by the physiology department about the chances of injury of each athlete.