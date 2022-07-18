‘Conquer’ business school offers free course week

There’s something new about Conquer, a business school platform on the rise. Between the 20th and 24th of July, all courses will be available free of charge for all Brazilians to have access to. And there’s more: whoever participates until the end, will receive a certificate, but as long as they have more than 70% participation.

There are more than 80 online courses, but the highlights are the topics of leadership, people management, digital marketing and sales. Those who want to participate will have five days to enjoy the courses that are part of Conquer Plus, the streaming which until now provides content exclusive service subscribers.

Conquer courses

The platform has classes recorded by teachers from different areas. There are more than a thousand classes available so far. Conquer courses are for those interested in professional and personal development.

That’s why the free week is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a new vacancy in the job market or simply looking to develop new skills and improve the curriculum in the process.

The proposal of the free week is to encourage more people to seek online courses. In addition, of course, this is a great way for more people to learn about the platform and become subscribers. Registrations can be made on the website and also on the business school application.

See below the classes of Conquer courses that will be free during the week:

Leadership and People Management;

Digital marketing;

Soft Skills;

Negotiation and Sales;

Innovation and Digital Transformation;

Data Analysis.

The cool thing is that right after registration, the student goes through an initial stage, which is the diagnosis of development. There, each person will know their main skills and what needs to be improved. Conquer also indicates a learning path to help with this process.