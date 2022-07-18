Conventions make candidacies and coalitions official starting this week

An important step of the electoral bureaucracy begins to be fulfilled this week by the political parties: the conventions to make official the choices of candidates for each elective office. Only after these meetings will the acronyms be able to register the candidacies in the Electoral Court and ensure that their affiliates are linked to numbers in the electronic voting machines.

The drawing of numbers, in the case of candidates for federal, state or district deputy, is one of the stages of these conventions. The measure applies to those who apply for the first time or who have not run in the last elections. Anyone who has already competed for a seat, even if they have not been elected, has the right to repeat the number in 2022, as long as they are in the same party.

President, Governor and Senator: see who are the pre-candidates in Election 2022

Calendar

According to electoral rules, conventions must take place between July 20 and August 5 of this year.

The PDT convention to formalize Ciro Gomes’ candidacy for the presidency, for example, takes place on the first day of the deadline, in Brasília. Without allies in the coalition, however, the name of the candidate or candidate for vice on Ciro’s ticket should not be announced yet.

On Thursday (7/21), the PT holds a convention in São Paulo, but it should give a more bureaucratic tone to the act. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should not even participate in person, as he will be traveling to Pernambuco. The PT coalition has PV, PCdoB, PSB, Rede, PSol and Solidarity. The PSB will appoint the vice president of the ticket: Geraldo Alckmin.

On Saturday (7/23), Avante holds its convention, in Belo Horizonte, to formalize the choice of André Janones as a candidate for the Planalto. He also has no coalition or vice chosen.

The PL, of President Jair Bolsonaro, scheduled a convention for Sunday (24/7), in Rio de Janeiro, and intends to make the event a major political act in Maracanãzinho. In the coalition are Republicans, PSC, PTB, PP and Patriota.

The MDB has scheduled a virtual convention for the 27/7, the date on which the candidacy of Simone Tebet will be launched, who also has no official vice. In the coalition are still PSDB and Cidadania.

Luiz Felipe D’Ávila, from Novo, should be chosen at a convention on July 30, at a location to be defined, and Pablo Marçal, from the Pros, should be released on the same day, but there is still no official confirmation.

The Christian Democracy convention, by José Maria Eymael, takes place on July 31, in São Paulo.

The last scheduled is that of União Brasil, by pre-candidate Luciano Bivar, which should take place on August 5, in São Paulo.

Vera Lucia (PSTU); Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Leonardo Péricles (Unidade Popular) have not yet announced when and where they will hold their conventions.

Next steps

Only from the choice of names in the conventions that the acronyms will be able to request the registration of the candidacies in the Electoral Justice.

The next important date on the electoral calendar is August 16, when propaganda in the media officially begins. Only then will candidates be allowed to ask for a vote directly and promote campaign acts such as rallies.

From August 26 to September 29, free electoral propaganda for the first round will be broadcast on open TV channels and radio stations, twice a day.

The first round takes place on October 2nd, and the second, if and where available, on October 30th.