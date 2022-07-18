Corinthians announces return of defender Balbuena

It’s official, Faithful! Corinthians started the week giving good news to their fans. After a few days of waiting, the club announced the return of Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena this Monday.

The player belongs to Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, and arrives at Corinthians on loan. The bond is valid for one season. Now, the defender’s name needs to be registered in the BID, of the CBF, so that he is released to make his debut.

The buzz on the club’s social media began on Sunday night. At 10 pm, the club published a publication advising Fiel to wait “for daybreak to see what we’re going to do”. The snippet is from a song Regina Let’s Go!from the band CPM22, one of the athlete’s favorites.

After that, Timão returned to social media on Monday morning. The club published a tweetagain with a reference to the band CPM 22. This time, the song was “I don’t know how to live without you”.

“Good morning, Faithful! Everyone waking up that the weekend is over and it’s time to start work again”, wrote the club, accompanied by a photo of a playlist of the Brazilian band.

Good morning, Faithful! Everyone waking up that the weekend is over and it’s time to start work again. 👀 pic.twitter.com/y72ckO61yk — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 18, 2022

Corinthians returned to the networks at 11 am with a publication that contained emojis with the salute gesture and the flag of Paraguay. Soon after, around 11:10 am, Timão made the official announcement, with the right to the siren in Parque São Jorge.

In the announcement video, Balbuena appears singing the song “É sangu no Olho”, much heard in the Corinthians stadium. In the sequence, the announcement is made: “The general is back”, wrote the club.

🎶 It’s Blood in the eye 🎶 pic.twitter.com/S2i4nR3Opx — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 18, 2022

Balbuena, it is worth remembering, arrived in Brazil last Friday. The defender landed already talking to Fiel and showing willingness to play.

The search for the experience of the Paraguayan, who has already defended and was champion for the Parque São Jorge club, took place mainly after the sale of João Victor, which was made official about ten days ago. The youngster was sold to Benfica, from Portugal.

Balbuena returns to Corinthians after just over four years. He arrives at the club with the expectation of increasing his 136 games for the club and winning more cups in addition to the three already won: Paulistas in 2017 and 2018 and Brasileiro in 2017.

With the new name in the squad, Corinthians now has six options for the defense. In addition to Gil and Raul Gustavo, who have been holders, the cast includes Robert Renan, Bruno Méndez and Robson Bambu. The first is still divided with the basic categories, the second can act as a side, as has happened recently, and the last lost space in the team.

