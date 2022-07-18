Corinthians fans go crazy with Balbuena’s announcement; see impact on networks

Corinthians announced the return of defender Fabián Balbuena to the club on Monday morning. As it could not be otherwise, the player’s return was much celebrated by Corinthians fans on social media.

Faithful went wild even before the main announcement. The crowd was already waiting for the announcement due to the “clues” left by the club who would be announced this morning.

One of the tweets most reproduced by fans was a publication made by Corinthians with several emojis. The post was already being made by the fans days before the announcement, when the negotiations were reported.

I’m crazy 🫡🇵🇾 I’m in the rain 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️ I’m crazy, I’m babbling 😎😎😎😎😎 It’s the sheriff 😁👏🏻😁👏🏻 Hello, brother 📞📞📞📞📞 It’s the Balbuena 👏🏻😁👏 🏻🫡🇵🇾 GO I’M CRAZY 😎🤙🫡🤙🫡🤙😎🇵🇾 WARN THE BALBUENA HAS ARRIVED!🫡🇵🇾 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 18, 2022

“It’s impossible not to be crazy about Balbuena’s return,” wrote one fan. “Welcome back to your home, where you should never have left, General!” see more reactions below.

Balbuena already has a remarkable time at the club. Between 2016 and 2018, the Paraguayan defender won Fiel by being a new race symbol for fans. The athlete won the Paulista twice (2017 and 2018) and a Brasileirão (2017).

Fabián Balbuena returns to Corinthians with a loan contract until May 2023. The athlete belongs to Dynamo Moscow, from Russia and, as disclosed by the club, “triggered the provisions of Annex 7 of the Regulation of Status and Transfers of Players document” to come to Timon.

Check out some reactions from Corinthians fans around Balbuena

Balbuena came back and I was never sad 😭🙏🏼 — Usada.com (@FannyTsunami) July 18, 2022

Corinthians just needs to see Balbuena celebrating a title for Corinthians again 🫡pic.twitter.com/rHd8TN3HBO — beautiful 🫡 (@badslinda) July 18, 2022

It’s impossible not to be crazy about Balbuena’s return 🫡 — gabi (@sccpgaabii) July 18, 2022

Welcome back to your home where you should never have left, General! 🫡🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/iKQDjaKPsW — Henrique Alexandreˢᶜᶜᵖ (@Solotov83) July 18, 2022

The man who prevented the referee from giving a non-existent penalty to Wtorresmão in 2018. They bleed to this day complaining that the judge didn’t help. Balbuena, the General, is back at Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/XofGn9MfS0 — Julio Cesar Dias 🏴🏳 (@JulioCesar_Dias) July 18, 2022

our ngm NGM even explains how much I waited for Balbuena to come back, bitch q birth — toothy (@laarineeri) July 18, 2022

our ngm NGM even explains how much I waited for Balbuena to come back, bitch q birth — toothy (@laarineeri) July 18, 2022

See more at: Corinthians fans, Balbuena and Mercado da bola.