Corinthians has a double commitment in the Brazilian, classics at base and duel in futsal; see agenda

After stumbling on the weekend against Ceará, Corinthians is already preparing for the next commitment for the Brazilian Championship. Vítor Pereira’s team receives Coritiba, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. This, however, is not the team’s only commitment.

On Sunday, the squad of Timão also returns to the field for the Brasileirão. The Parque São Jorge team goes to Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, to face Atlético-MG. The match takes place at 18:00 at Mineirão.

Also this week, Corinthians’ base and futsal have commitments to fulfill. On Wednesday, the same day that Timão faces Coritiba in Itaquera, the women’s and men’s Under-20 teams enter the field. Both have appointments at 3 pm for the Campeonato Paulista.

The male squad enters the field to face Mirassol, away from home. Brabinhas go to the field against Santos to seek their second victory in the state. The women’s classic takes place at Fazendinha.

On Thursday, Timão’s futsal team visits Juventus for the Campeonato Paulista. The match takes place at 20:00.

It is worth remembering that on Sunday, before the ball rolls to Corinthians in the Brasileirão, the Under-20 team is committed to the national championship of the category. Timão faces Santos, at 16h, at Fazendinha, for the Brasileirão Sub-20.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 07/18

Tuesday, 07/19

Wednesday, 07/20

Thursday, 07/21

Friday, 07/22

Saturday, 07/23

Sunday, 07/24

