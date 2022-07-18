Corinthians loses position after defeat to Cear and victory of Atltico-MG; see table

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians loses position after defeat to Cear and victory of Atltico-MG; see table 0 Views

Corinthians was defeated by Ceará 3-1 last Saturday night and the result compromised the team’s performance in the Brasileirão. With the setback, Timão lost a position in the table.

The Parque São Jorge team started the 17th round in second place, just one point behind leaders Palmeiras. After the game at Castelão and with this Sunday’s results, the team dropped to third position – see full table below.

That’s because Atlético-MG won its commitment against Botafogo by 1 to 0. With that, the team from Minas took over the top of the table with an advantage point for Palmeiras. It is important to remember that the alviverde team still enters the field in this round, against Cuiabá, on Monday.

Corinthians, it should be noted, was defeated 3-1 in a match in which they had opened the scoring. The team had to deal with some embezzlement playing away from home and reached 17 goals conceded in the competition.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG311787two2517861
2ndpalm trees30168two27121563
3rdCorinthians29178541917two57
4thInternational291778two2315857
5thFluminense28178452417755
6thAtletico-PR28178452017355
7thFlamengo24177372017347
8thRed Bull Bragantino24176652720747
9thSao Paulo24175932218447
10thsaints22175752016443
11thBotafogo21176381722-541
12thHawaii21176381927-841
13thGoiás21175661619-341
14thCeará2117494191841
15thcuiabá19165471317-440
16thcoritiba19175482027-737
17thAmerica-MG18175391221-935
18thAtlético-GO17174581723-633
19thStrength14173591421-727
20thYouth1317two781528-1325

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 17th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 07/16/2022
16:30 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Internacional
19h00 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Coritiba
19:00 – Avai 1 x 0 Santos
21:00 – Ceará 3 x 1 Corinthians
Games on 07/17/2022
11h00 – Youth 0 x 0 Goiás
16:00 – São Paulo 2 x 2 Fluminense
18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Fortaleza
18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
19h00 – América-MG 0 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 07/18/2022
20h00 – Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

See more at: Corinthians x Cear and Campeonato Brasileiro.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Botafogo x Atlético-MG: Central do Apito sees refereeing error in the play of Galo’s second goal; see the bid | football

It was the last move of the game. Atlético-MG beat Botafogo 1-0. In stoppage time, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved