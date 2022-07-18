Corinthians loses position after defeat to Cear and victory of Atltico-MG; see table

Corinthians was defeated by Ceará 3-1 last Saturday night and the result compromised the team’s performance in the Brasileirão. With the setback, Timão lost a position in the table.

The Parque São Jorge team started the 17th round in second place, just one point behind leaders Palmeiras. After the game at Castelão and with this Sunday’s results, the team dropped to third position – see full table below.

That’s because Atlético-MG won its commitment against Botafogo by 1 to 0. With that, the team from Minas took over the top of the table with an advantage point for Palmeiras. It is important to remember that the alviverde team still enters the field in this round, against Cuiabá, on Monday.

Corinthians, it should be noted, was defeated 3-1 in a match in which they had opened the scoring. The team had to deal with some embezzlement playing away from home and reached 17 goals conceded in the competition.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 31 17 8 7 two 25 17 8 61 2nd palm trees 30 16 8 two 27 12 15 63 3rd Corinthians 29 17 8 5 4 19 17 two 57 4th International 29 17 7 8 two 23 15 8 57 5th Fluminense 28 17 8 4 5 24 17 7 55 6th Atletico-PR 28 17 8 4 5 20 17 3 55 7th Flamengo 24 17 7 3 7 20 17 3 47 8th Red Bull Bragantino 24 17 6 6 5 27 20 7 47 9th Sao Paulo 24 17 5 9 3 22 18 4 47 10th saints 22 17 5 7 5 20 16 4 43 11th Botafogo 21 17 6 3 8 17 22 -5 41 12th Hawaii 21 17 6 3 8 19 27 -8 41 13th Goiás 21 17 5 6 6 16 19 -3 41 14th Ceará 21 17 4 9 4 19 18 41 15th cuiabá 19 16 5 4 7 13 17 -4 40 16th coritiba 19 17 5 4 8 20 27 -7 37 17th America-MG 18 17 5 3 9 12 21 -9 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 17 4 5 8 17 23 -6 33 19th Strength 14 17 3 5 9 14 21 -7 27 20th Youth 13 17 two 7 8 15 28 -13 25

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 17th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 07/16/2022

16:30 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Internacional

19h00 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Coritiba

19:00 – Avai 1 x 0 Santos

21:00 – Ceará 3 x 1 Corinthians

Games on 07/17/2022

11h00 – Youth 0 x 0 Goiás

16:00 – São Paulo 2 x 2 Fluminense

18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Fortaleza

18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Atlético-MG

19h00 – América-MG 0 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino

Games on 07/18/2022

20h00 – Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

