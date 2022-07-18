Corinthians loses position after defeat to Cear and victory of Atltico-MG; see table

Corinthians was defeated by Ceará 3-1 last Saturday night and the result compromised the team’s performance in the Brasileirão. With the setback, Timão lost a position in the table.
The Parque São Jorge team started the 17th round in second place, just one point behind leaders Palmeiras. After the game at Castelão and with this Sunday’s results, the team dropped to third position – see full table below.
That’s because Atlético-MG won its commitment against Botafogo by 1 to 0. With that, the team from Minas took over the top of the table with an advantage point for Palmeiras. It is important to remember that the alviverde team still enters the field in this round, against Cuiabá, on Monday.
Corinthians, it should be noted, was defeated 3-1 in a match in which they had opened the scoring. The team had to deal with some embezzlement playing away from home and reached 17 goals conceded in the competition.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|31
|17
|8
|7
|two
|25
|17
|8
|61
|2nd
|palm trees
|30
|16
|8
|two
|27
|12
|15
|63
|3rd
|Corinthians
|29
|17
|8
|5
|4
|19
|17
|two
|57
|4th
|International
|29
|17
|7
|8
|two
|23
|15
|8
|57
|5th
|Fluminense
|28
|17
|8
|4
|5
|24
|17
|7
|55
|6th
|Atletico-PR
|28
|17
|8
|4
|5
|20
|17
|3
|55
|7th
|Flamengo
|24
|17
|7
|3
|7
|20
|17
|3
|47
|8th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|24
|17
|6
|6
|5
|27
|20
|7
|47
|9th
|Sao Paulo
|24
|17
|5
|9
|3
|22
|18
|4
|47
|10th
|saints
|22
|17
|5
|7
|5
|20
|16
|4
|43
|11th
|Botafogo
|21
|17
|6
|3
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|41
|12th
|Hawaii
|21
|17
|6
|3
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|41
|13th
|Goiás
|21
|17
|5
|6
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|41
|14th
|Ceará
|21
|17
|4
|9
|4
|19
|18
|41
|15th
|cuiabá
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|40
|16th
|coritiba
|19
|17
|5
|4
|8
|20
|27
|-7
|37
|17th
|America-MG
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|12
|21
|-9
|35
|18th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|17
|4
|5
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|33
|19th
|Strength
|14
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|21
|-7
|27
|20th
|Youth
|13
|17
|two
|7
|8
|15
|28
|-13
|25
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See the games of the 17th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 07/16/2022
16:30 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Internacional
19h00 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Coritiba
19:00 – Avai 1 x 0 Santos
21:00 – Ceará 3 x 1 Corinthians
Games on 07/17/2022
11h00 – Youth 0 x 0 Goiás
16:00 – São Paulo 2 x 2 Fluminense
18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Fortaleza
18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
19h00 – América-MG 0 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 07/18/2022
20h00 – Palmeiras vs Cuiabá
See more at: Corinthians x Cear and Campeonato Brasileiro.