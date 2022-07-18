Corinthians makes a mystery and creates expectations for Balbuena’s announcement

Around 10 pm this Sunday, Corinthians moved their social networks with a mysterious message to their fans. Without further explanation, Timão promised news for Monday morning and raised expectations at Fiel for the announcement of the hiring of defender Balbuena, who is already in Brazil to sign with the club.

“Good night, Faithful! Wait for the day to dawn to see what we’re going to do“, posted Corinthians on twitteralready at the end of Sunday – see the post at the end of the article.

The stretch, by the way, has a hidden message that took time to be noticed by the fans. The final sentence of the tweet references the song “Regina Let’s Go!”, from the band CPM22, for which the defender has a strong admiration. During the period he was at the club, Balbuena even participated in a report about the band, along with Fernando Badauí and Japinha, members of the group and Corinthians fans.

Balbuena arrived in Brazil last Friday to finalize negotiations with the Parque São Jorge club and spoke to My Helm. The tendency is for the defender to arrive at Timão with a one-year contract, as well as striker Yuri Alberto, who also came from Russian football and is expecting his debut at Corinthians.

At Timão, the Paraguayan has already had a remarkable spell, between 2016 and 2018, where he played 136 games and won three titles. The defender built a strong relationship of identification with the alvinegro fan in the period and had his return considered after the departure of João Victor, for Benfica.

See the Corinthians publication

Playback / Twitter

