Corinthians posts mysterious message on social media and creates expectations about Balbuena

Corinthians created a climate of mystery for its fans on social networks this Sunday night. With a cryptic message posted on its official Twitter account around 22:00 (GMT), the club created great expectations about the announcement of the signing of the Paraguayan defender Balbuena.

“Good night, Fiel! Wait for the day to dawn to see what we’re going to do”, posted Corinthians on Twitter, which gained great repercussion on social networks at the end of Sunday night.

Good night, Faithful! Wait for the day to dawn to see what we’re going to do. — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 18, 2022

The final part of the message refers to the song “Regina Let’s Go!”, by the band CPM22, which the Paraguayan defender is famous for. During the period he was at Corinthians, between 2016 and 2018, Balbuena even participated in a report on the musical group, along with vocalist Fernando Badauí and drummer Japinha, members of the group and Corinthians fans.

Dynamo Moscow player, from Russia, Balbuena got his release and arrived in Brazil last Friday. The defender must sign a one-year loan contract with Corinthians, as did the striker Yuri Alberto, who left Zenit St.Petersburg and has even been introduced to Timão.

