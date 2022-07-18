Covid: in which situations should I have a check-up after infection?

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

More than a simple respiratory infection, covid can have a series of repercussions on the rest of the body – and some of these complications, which affect the heart, lungs and even the brain, can happen even after the first symptoms of the infection improve.

Faced with this risk, in which situations is it indicated to have the popular check-up, that set of tests that evaluates several parameters and signals a disease in its early stages?

Doctors heard by BBC News Brasil indicate that, in general, going through this battery of laboratory tests is not recommended for everyone who has had covid. In this sense, there is no “cake recipe”, or a general recommendation that serves the huge number of people who have had a positive diagnosis for the disease in recent months.

However, there are at least three groups of patients who may need further post-covid evaluation: first, those who had severe infection; second, those with chronic diseases, such as hypertension or diabetes; third, individuals who are experiencing some atypical discomfort for a long time.

