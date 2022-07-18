Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors about going to Sporting: ‘Fake news’

Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors about going to Sporting: 'Fake news'

With an uncertain future at Manchester United, striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been speculated in several clubs in Europe. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player denied rumors that he would return to Sporting, the club that revealed him.

