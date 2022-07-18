Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors about going to Sporting: ‘Fake news’

With an uncertain future at Manchester United, striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been speculated in several clubs in Europe. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player denied rumors that he would return to Sporting, the club that revealed him.

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

In this transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and also by the director of Bayern Munich.









Last season, the 37-year-old scored 24 goals in 38 matches for Manchester United.



Chelsea fans reject signing Cristiano Ronaldo from FC Series