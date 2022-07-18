Cruzeiro beats Corinthians and Vasco and aims for record points in the first round of Série B | cruise

After two years in bad shape in Serie B of the Brazilian, Cruzeiro makes, in 2022, a practically flawless campaign. With the victory over Novorizontino, the team reached 41 points, surpassing campaigns of other giants that passed through the competition.

Now, Fox will have, against the CSA, the possibility of having a record of points in the shift (see the scores at the end of the article).

The owner of the best campaign in the history of the first round of Série B by consecutive points (since 2006) is Vitória, who accumulated 44 points in the first 19 rounds of 2012. Cruzeiro will equal the score if they beat CSA, next Wednesday. fair, away from home, in the 19th round.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro players celebrate Adriano’s goal against Novorizontino – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Cruzeiro players celebrate Adriano’s goal against Novorizontino – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Only that team from Vitória, Palmeiras from 2013 and Chapecoense from 2020 finished the first round of Série B with the lead and in the house of 40 points. In 2012, Criciúma turned the round as vice-leader, with 42 points.

Cruzeiro’s current campaign is better than that of Corinthians, which was champion with Mano Menezes, in 2008, and it is also superior in relation to Vasco’s 2009 and 2016 campaigns, seasons in which the carioca team rose soon after being demoted.

All teams that scored 40 points or more in the first round of Serie B ended the competition with access to the elite. From 2006 onwards, only four leaders at the end of the shift did not get a place in the Serie A of the following year. CLICK HERE and see the details.

The highest scores for each round of Serie B

2006 – Coritiba: 35 points

2007 – Criciúma: 37 points

2008 – Corinthians: 39 points

2009 – Vasco: 39 points

2010 – Figueirense: 36 points

2011 – Portuguese: 38 points

2012 – Win: 44 points (leader)

Criciúma: 42 points (see leader)

Criciúma: 42 points (see leader) 2013 – Palmeiras: 42 points

2014 – Ceará: 35 points

2015 – Victory: 37 points

2016 – Vasco: 39 points

2017 – América-MG: 37 points

2018 – Fortaleza: 37 points

2019 – Bragantino: 38 points

2020 – Chapecoense: 40 points

2021 – Coritiba: 36 points