Cruzeiro celebrates 1st round title with victory over Novorizontino

Credit: @Staff_images/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro beat Novorizontino 2-1, on Sunday afternoon, at Mineirão, and celebrated with its fans the symbolic achievement of champion of the first round of the Brasileirão Série B. , who on Saturday was defeated 3-1 by Sampaio Correa in São Luís (MA).

The title had already been secured with the Vasco stumble, but the victory confirmed the honeymoon with the fans and scared off a threat of bad phase, as the team had gone three games without winning, counting the Série B and the Copa do Brasil. Brazil.

And, although it is only symbolic, the title of the first round already leaves a feeling of optimism: in the 16 editions of Serie B played in straight points, in only three the best of the first half of the championship did not win access.

Novorizontino, with the defeat, continues with 23 points, in 11th position, closer to the relegation zone than the fight for access. The team will play again on Wednesday, at home, against Operário, while Cruzeiro, on the same day, visits CSA in Maceió.

Cruzeiro makes better use of the odds

The game was open, with both teams alternating in scoring chances, and Cruzeiro won because they knew how to be more efficient. The Minas Gerais team opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the first half: Edu crossed and the midfielder Adriano appeared as a surprise element. The goal almost six minutes to be validated by VAR because there was a suspicion of a slight deflection in Leo Pais, but the camera could not prove the fact – which would have left Adriano offside.

Novorizontino did not hide from the game and continued looking for the goal, although the tie came in a counterattack, in the second half: Quirino received a deep pass, dribbled the defender Oliveira and hit Rafael Cabral’s counterfoot.

The team from São Paulo got excited and tried to turn around. He even lost good chances with the same Quirino and Rômulo, and ended up being punished in the 38th minute: Rafa Silva took advantage of a deep pass and hit hard, crossed, with no chance for the Novorizontino goalkeeper.

Datasheet: 2 x 1 Novorizontino Cruise

Location – Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

Referee – Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC).

Yellow cards – Zé Ivaldo, Neto Moura and Geovane (Cruzeiro); Danielzinho (Novorizontino).

Goal – Adriano 20/1t, Quirino 28/2t and Rafa Silva 38/2t

Cruise – Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo (Geovane), Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Adriano (Daniel Junior), Neto Moura (Pedro Castro), Machado and Bidu; Luvannor (Vitor Leque) and Edu (Rafa Silva). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

Novorizontino – Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepo, Wálber, Ligger and Paulinho (Romário); Léo Baiano (Beard), Gustavo Bochecha (Rômulo) and Danielzinho (Jhony Douglas); Douglas Baggio, Ronaldo (Quirino) and Bruno Costa. Coach: Rafael Guanaes.