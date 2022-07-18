Danielzinho leads and ends the Worlds marathon in eighth – 07/17/2022

It was not this time that Daniel do Nascimento, the fastest marathon runner in the rest of the world, among those not born in Africa, achieved an expressive result for the Brazilian athletics team. In his first World Championship, in the fifth marathon race of his life, he even led, couldn’t keep up with the pack when the group opened at 33 km, and finished the Oregon World race in eighth place.

One of the youngest of the competition, since he is only 23 years old, Danielzinho remained in the first squad for almost the entire time, doing a tactical test. At about 33km, the Ethiopian Tola accelerated and began to swerve. A chasing group went after him, also quickened their pace, and ended up leaving the Brazilian behind.

Owner of the South American record, 2h04min51s, Daniel was running for 2h09min, but Tola’s pace was much higher than that. He completed it in 2:05:35, setting a new championship record. The Brazilian finished in eighth, with 2h07min36s. In other words, he ran more than expected in the final 10 kilometers, but not enough to fight for the podium.

On the podium, three athletes born in Africa. Gold for Tola, silver for Mosinet Geremew, also from Ethiopia, and bronze for Bashir Abdi, a Somali who competes for Belgium. Cameron Levis, from Canada, finished fourth, with a national record: 2:07:09. Ahead of Daniel, also an Ethiopian, a Kenyan and a Tanzanian.

Although Danielzinho’s result is not what was expected, as there was much expectation for an unprecedented medal, his race today was the fifth best ever by a South American in history, and in a World Cup, where times are usually lower than of the Majors.

Better than today’s 2:07:36, only the record he set in Seoul in April, his race in Valencia in December, the race that gave Ronaldo da Costa the then world record in 1998 in Berlin and fourth place for Marilson Gomes dos Santos in London in 2011. In other words: a list of respect.

Sunday will still be long for Brazil in Eugene. Rafael Pereira runs the first semifinal series of the 110m hurdles at 21:05 Brasilia and Eduardo de Deus the second series, at 21:13. Alison dos Santos, aka Piu, is in the second semifinal of the 400m hurdles, at 10:12 pm, and Darlan Romani fights for a medal in the shot put final at 10:27 pm.